Coco Gauff's Olympic Dream Gets Crushed After Testing Positive For COVID-19

The tennis tournament at Tokyo Olympics had already lost it's shine following the withdrawl of the top tennis stars and on Monday another name was added to the list after American star Coco Gauff tweeted about her not making it to the global event. Gauff was set to make his history at the games by becoming the youngest Olympic tennis player since 2000 but her Olympic dream is now shattered by COVID-19. The Tokyo Olympics was pushed back by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coco Gauff tests positive for COVID-19

While the question about Coco Gauff being vaccinated still remains to be answered, the 17-year-old took to Twitter and shared the message about testing positive for COVID-19 due to which she will not be travelling to Tokyo for the event. The world no 25 Gauff, was set to take part in both the singles and doubles competitions. She wrote that representing the nation at Olympics has been her dream and is hopefull of getting the chance in future.

Gauff was expected to lead the 12-person Team USA squad, along with Jennifer Brady, Jessica Pegula and Alison Riske in the women's singles division. The United States Tennis Association were also dissapointed with Gauff not taking part in Olympics. USTA in its statement said the entire tennis Olympic contingent is heartbroken with the news and the association wishes her the best during this unfortunate situation.

USTA Statement: We were saddened to learn that Coco Gauff has tested positive for COVID-19 and will therefore be unable to participate in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. The entire USA Tennis Olympic contingent is heartbroken for Coco. (1/2) — USTA (@usta) July 18, 2021

We wish her the best as she deals with this unfortunate situation and hope to see her back on the courts very soon. We know Coco will join all of us in rooting on the other Team USA members who will be traveling to Japan and competing in the coming days. (2/2) — USTA (@usta) July 18, 2021

Tokyo Olympics tennis tournamen to go ahead without Roger Federer, Serena Williams and Rafael Nadal

While Coco Gauff is the latest player to withdraw from Olympics, earlier, players like Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Stanislas Wawrinka, Dominic Thiem, Denis Shapovalov, Nick Kyrgios, David Goffin, Milos Raonic, Vasek Pospisil, Dan Evans, Alex de Minaur, Matteo Berrettini have also announced their withdrawal from the vent. The Women's singles event will be taking place without players like Serena Williams, Victoria Azarenka, Angelique Kerber, Simona Halep, Bianca Andreescu.

This will be the first time that Williams will miss the Olympic games. The 39-year-old has won four gold medals at Summer Games for the United States, in both singles and doubles at the 2012 London Olympics and in doubles at the 2000 Sydney Olympics and 2008 Beijing Olympics.

All of her doubles golds were won with her older sister, Venus, as her partner. At the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games, Serena Williams lost in the third round of singles to Elina Svitolina of Ukraine, and the siblings were beaten in the first round of doubles. Before that, they had been 15-0 as an Olympic doubles team.