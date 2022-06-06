Comparing Rafael Nadal With Novak Djokovic Post Spaniard's 14th French Open Title Win

Rafael Nadal recaptured the French Open title which he lost last after beating youngster Casper Ruud in the final. The win on Sunday was Nadal's 14th French Open crown and also his 22nd Grand Slam title which is two more than his rivals Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer (20 each). Nadal faced Novak Djokovic in the quarter-finals and defeated him in four sets. Let's take a look at the numbers between the two.

Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic: Head to head record and other statistical details

By winning the quarterfinal match, Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic head to head now stands at 29-30. The former World No. 1 ended Novak Djokovic’s 11-match win streak at the French Open, which matches his longest streak in Paris (2016-17). The Spaniard now holds a win/loss record of 8-2 against Novak Djokovic at the French Open. On the other hand, Djokovic leads Nadal 2-0 at the Australian Open and 2-1 at Wimbledon.

Speaking about Novak Djokovic's French Open record, the Serbian became the first-ever player in the Open Era to win each Grand Slam twice after winning the Roland Garros crown last year. Djokovic also holds the record for winning most Australian Open men's singles titles (9).He has won the hard-court Grand Slam nine times.

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal have now faced each other 18 times at a Grand Slam event which is the most in the Open Era. This rivalry surpassed the record of Djokovic and Roger Federer which is 17 times. Before losing to Rafael Nadal in the French Open quarterfinal, Djokovic was unbeaten in 22 sets, dating back to his Rome Masters win earlier this year. Djokovic also claimed straight-set wins in each of the matches before the quarter-finals (2022 French Open) and also ended their 11-match winning streak of Djokovic at the French Open.

Rafael Nadal wins French Open

Rafael Nadal dominated the French Open final to beat first-time finalist Casper Ruud in three sets. By capturing the 14th French Open crown, Nadal became the oldest ever champion, surpassing compatriot Andres Gimeno, 34, in 1972. The Spaniard has also consolidated his spot in the list of most tour-level wins in the Open Era. The 36-year-old for the first time in his career won the first two Grand Slams in a calendar year. Nadal equals Djokovic for the most Grand Slams won after the age of 30. Federer stands second tied alongside Laver and Rosewall with four each.