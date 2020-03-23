Coronavirus: Tennis Calendar In Trouble After Tokyo 2020 Resolute With Original Schedule

The tennis calendar has been turned upside down following the coronavirus outbreak which has led to the suspension of tournaments until further notice. The coronavirus outbreak has also increased the pressure on the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to delay the Tokyo 2020 Olympics with the Olympic body hinting that the Games could be postponed. While the event being postponed would also affect the tennis calendar, the committee has ruled out the possibility of cancelling the global sporting event due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Tokyo 2020 cancelled: What will IOC's decision

Tokyo 2020 cancelled is one thing that athletes and world are fearing about post the coronavirus outbreak. International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach on Sunday said the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will not be cancelled but that a postponement was an option as the world is currently battling coronavirus. The board has said that cancelling the event would ‘destroy the Olympic dream of 11,000 athletes’ and all those who support them.

Tokyo 2020 cancelled: Players performance if the event goes as per schedule

Following the coronavirus outbreak, the ATP has decided to restart the season on June 8 if the coronavirus situation is under control by then. The coronavirus outbreak has put players under self-quarantine, with their training' and preparations getting affected. If the Tokyo 2020 Olympics does go as per the schedule then players performance during the game could take a dip at the Games.

Tokyo 2020 cancelled: Olympics Cancelled? Have the Olympics ever been cancelled?

If Tokyo 2020 cancelled, it would be the first time that the Olympics would be cancelled due to impending health concerns. Earlier the Olympics have been cancelled five times in the past. In 1916, the Summer Olympics scheduled for Berlin, Germany, was cancelled due to World War I. Then, the Olympics cancelled story once again did the rounds in the 1940 Winter and Summer Olympics and the 1944 Winter and Summer Olympics, courtesy of World War II.

Roger Federer's message on coronavirus

Roger Federer recently sent a message to his fans over Instagram in which he said that he is also staying home and that he hasn’t been shaking anybody’s hands for quite some time now. He also said that he washes his hands very frequently and believes helping each other is more important now than ever.

French Open gets postponed

The coronavirus outbreak also had the French Open postponed with French Tennis Federation deciding to move the French Open. The move will also affect the Laver Cup which is co-owned by record 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer. The renewed schedule could now pose a dilemma for French Open champion Rafael Nadal on whether to play both the tournaments or miss either one of the tournaments. Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer are vital members of Team Europe and their decision will have an impact on both, the French Open and the Laver Cup.

