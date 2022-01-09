Could Novak Djokovic Fight His Way For A Record 10th Australian Open Title?

World No.1 Novak Djokovic continues to remain under Australian Border Force (ABF) survey as of Sunday while he awaits a court hearing on his cancelled visa. The Serbian star has had his Australian visa revoked upon arrival in Melbourne after severe public outrage on Djokovic's 'exemption permission' ensued a dramatic turn of events.

What happened to Novak Djokovic?

The 20-time Grand Slam winner was held up for 'eight hours' in the airport on Wednesday night after his team had reportedly applied for a visa which does not support medical exemption from COVID-19 vaccines. When the Border Force contacted Victorian government officials to sponsor his visa, they refused to do so. But the battle was not about to end so soon, as Djokovic's lawyers filed a court appeal against deportation from Australia. He was later moved to the Park hotel, where detainees and asylum seekers have long denounced poor living conditions.

In a bid to clarify their stand on the controversy, Tennis Australia (TA) said Djokovic was granted 'exemption permission' after approval from two independent medical experts. TA chief Craig Tiley was heard praising the staff's 'unbelievable job' in a leaked video despite the ongoing controversy, according to a report by Herald Sun.

Protesters have taken to the streets ever since with the Serb's parents leading his supporters in a rally in Belgrade. His family labelled his detention as 'political agenda', while slamming Australian officials for treating the tennis star as a 'criminal' and a 'prisoner'.

Meanwhile, Djokovic faces a fourth day in immigration detention as authorities concluded a legal defence demonstrating their stand on visa cancellation over vaccine exemption. His legal battle to compete in Australian Open will play out in open court on Monday at 10:00 local time (04:30 IST). In a major development, Australian PM Scott Morrison's attempt to delay the hearing by two days was on Sunday dismissed by the federal circuit court. In case it was delayed until Wednesday, Djokovic would have lost his chance to be included in the Australian Open draw.

As per Tennis365, the visa hearing will be streamed live for general public on Microsoft teams, under condition that “members of the public are not to provide their name when connecting. It is imperative that you keep your camera and audio off as this can affect the progress of the hearing. Any form of recording or photography is not permitted.”

Monday's hearing could determine Djokovic's chances to play in the first Grand Slam of the year, where he will look to lay a hold of a record-tenth title.

What will be Novak Djokovic's arguments in court?

Whether or not it is justified, the most effective way for Djokovic to win the case is if the Australian government officials agree it was solely a political decision to detain him at the border. In documents released on Saturday, his lawyers went on to suggest the tennis star was rather entitled to enter Australia and compete in the tournament.

They also shed light on the document he received from the Department of Home Affairs, alongside his visa, stating that he met the requirements for 'quarantine-free arrival'. Another important argument could be over how border authorities misinterpreted the guidelines around what accounted for a genuine medical reason for Djokovic to not be vaccinated.

What will happen if Novak Djokovic wins the case?

If the judge favours Djokovic's arguments, one expects a best-case scenario to result in a revocation of his visa. He would then be immediately eligible for entry in Australia with a week's time to spare for Grand Slam preparation.

What will happen if Novak Djokovic loses the case?

Djokovic's team could challenge the judge's decision once again in an appeal court if he loses on Monday. But the process could be time-consuming, legal experts suggest. It could be a futile attempt as the tournament will already be underway by that time.

(With AP inputs)