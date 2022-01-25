Could World No.1 Novak Djokovic Play French Open Despite Being Unvaccinated? Here's How

Following the implementation of new COVID-19 guidelines by the Emmanuel Macron government, Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic's participation in the French Open now appears to be a possibility even if he is unvaccinated. According to reports, the French government has passed a new law exempting anyone with proof of infection in the previous six months from having to present confirmation of vaccination at stadiums, restaurants, bars, and other public places.

The implementation of the new law in France means that Djokovic could now participate in the French Open without having to worry about a medical exemption as he tested positive for Covid-19 in mid-December.

The new law in France came into effect on Monday. Djokovic's participation in the French Open had come under the scanner after Sports Minister Roxana Maracineanu warned that a law requiring people to display a vaccine pass in order to access public places would be passed soon.

Djokovic's visa controversy

Earlier, Djokovic was deported from Australia after he allegedly failed to provide appropriate travel documents upon his arrival in the country. Djokovic was granted a medical exemption from vaccines by Tennis Australia and the Victorian state government. But when the World No. 1 player arrived in Melbourne to take part in the Australian Open, he was detained by the border police, who cancelled his visa citing irregularities in his application.

Djokovic challenged the decision in court and won, following which his visa was reinstated. However, a couple of days later, the Australian Minister for Immigration, Alex Hawke revoked his visa again, saying it was in the public interest as Djokovic's anti-vax stance could create doubts around COVID-19 vaccines. Djokovic went to court again but his appeal was dismissed and he was asked to leave the country as quickly as possible.

Djokovic was denied the opportunity to defend his Australian Open title and break Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal's record for most grand slam wins. With 20 Grand Slam titles, Djokovic is presently tied with the two players. Last year, Djokovic won all but one major Grand Slam event, becoming only the second player after Nadal to win Majors on three different surfaces in a single season.

Image: AP