Cralos Alcaraz Vs Alexander Zebrev LIVE Streaming: How To Watch US Open 2023 Quarter-Final

Carlos Alcaraz is on the path to defending his US Open title as he prepares to take on 12th seed Alexander Zverev in the quarterfinals scheduled for September 7. The Spanish sensation advanced to the fourth round of the prestigious New York Major with impressive victories against Dominik Koepfer, Lloyd Harris, and Dan Evans. In the fourth round, he met Italy's Matteo Arnaldi and emerged victorious with a convincing 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 triumph, securing his spot in the quarterfinals for the third consecutive year.

3 things you need to know

The US Open 2023 quarter-final will begin on September 7

This will be the 6th match between Alcaraz and Zverev

The winner of this match will face either Daniil Medvedev or Andrey Rublev in the semis

Where will the US Open 2023 be held?

The US Open 2023 quarter-final match between Cralos Alcaraz and Alexander Zebrev is slated to be held at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York.

When will the US Open 2023 be held?

The US Open 2023 quarter-final match between Cralos Alcaraz and Alexander Zebrev is scheduled to be held on September 7.

What time will the US Open 2023 start?

The US Open 2023 quarter-final match between Cralos Alcaraz and Alexander Zebrev is slated to begin at 5:45 AM IST.

How to watch the live broadcast of the US Open 2023 in India?

Viewers in India can enjoy the live broadcast of the US Open 2023 matches on Sony Sports Ten 2, Sony Sports Ten 2 HD, Sony Sports Ten 5, and Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channels.

How to watch the live streaming of the US Open 2023 in India?

The US Open 2023 matches will be available for live streaming on the Sony LIV app and website in India.

How to watch the US Open 2023 in the UK?

Tennis enthusiasts in the United Kingdom can exclusively watch the US Open 2023 through Sky Sports. The live streaming will be available on Sky GO app.

How to watch the US Open 2023 in the USA?

Tennis enthusiasts in the United States can watch the US Open 2023 through various channels of ESPN. The live streaming will be available on Hulu and Fubo.

Image: AP