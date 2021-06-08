CVC Eyes $600m Historic Global Tennis Merger Between ATP And WTA Tours

While a global tennis merger between the ATP and the WTA has been on the cards for a while, talks have never progressed beyond a certain stage. However, this time it seems that CVC Capital Partners, a private equity firm that owned F1 between 2006 and 2017, is in serious discussions to unify ATP and WTA's commercial activities under the name One Tennis, in which CVC will hold a minority interest. Here are further details on the story and a look at the French Open 2021 schedule, which is currently underway.

CVC eyes $600m global tennis merger between ATP and WTA

CVC, the former owner of F1 motor racing, is in discussions about a $600 million deal that could transform the face of global tennis by combining the organizers of the men's and women's tours under a single commercial entity. CVC is believed to be targeting approval from the ATP and WTA boards later this month. As per insiders, Mark Webster, the chief executive of ATP Media, would hold the same role at One Tennis.

If this proposal is completed, it would be CVC's latest attempt to reshape another major global sport at its most elite level. CVC is also in the process of buying a stake in the Six Nations Rugby Championships even though that deal has attracted interest from the Competitions and Market Authority. CVC, who already own a stake in Premiership Rugby and PRO14, are negotiating to buy a stake in the South African equivalent.

How will CVC's planned global tennis merger help the sport?

CVC reportedly believes that there is significant potential in combining the ATP and the WTA tours in order to accelerate the sport's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. The private equity firm is likely to target greater investment in tournaments, improved broadcast production capabilities and enhance the global digital platform for the sport's fans. If CVC's global tennis merger were to go through, the sport could indeed witness an improved spectacle with more collaboration between men's and women's tennis.

French Open 2021 schedule: Men's singles

Alexander Zverev vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, 7:30 PM IST, June 8

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Daniil Medvedev, 12.30 AM IST, June 9

Rafael Nadal vs Diego Schwartzman, TBD, June 9

Novak Djokovic vs Matteo Berrettini, TBD, June 9

French Open 2021 schedule: Women's singles

Tamara Zidanšek vs Paula Badosa, 3:30 PM IST, June 8

Elena Rybakina vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, 4:45 PM IST, June 8

Coco Gauff vs Barbora Krejčíková, TBD, June 9

Maria Sakkari vs Iga Świątek, TBD, June 9