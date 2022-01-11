'Damaging On All Fronts': ATP Breaks Silence On World No.1 Novak Djokovic's Visa Saga

Following the escalation in the Novak Djokovic case, the ATP has now labelled the saga surrounding the player as "damaging" to his well-being. The ATP acknowledged the fact that world no1 is awaiting to see if he can participate in the Australian Open. Djokovic is currently fighting the Australian government who recently revoked his visa while trying to enter the country despite being unvaccinated.

The Serbian star was handed permission with a medical exemption, given because he has tested positive for the virus in the past six months, which the Australian border officials had first overturned. On Monday, World tennis No.1 was released from Australian immigration detention after he won the court battle to remain in the country. Speaking about the saga, the ATP in a release that the series of events leading to Monday’s court hearing has been ‘damaging on all fronts’.

“The ATP fully respects the sacrifices the people of Australia have made since the onset of COVID-19 and the stringent immigration policies that have been put in place. Complications in recent days related to player entry into Australia have however highlighted the need for clearer understanding, communication and application of the rules,” the release by ATP read.

“The series of events leading to Monday’s court hearing has been damaging on all fronts, including for Novak's well-being and preparation for the Australian Open. Player medical exemption requests are made independently of ATP, however, we have been in constant contact with Tennis Australia to seek clarity throughout this process. We welcome the outcome of Monday’s hearing and look forward to an exciting few weeks of tennis ahead,” it read.

Furthermore, the ATP in its release asked all players to get vaccinated and noted that a majority of players have been fully vaccinated against the COVID-19. “ATP continues to strongly recommend vaccination for all players on the ATP Tour, which we believe is essential for our sport to navigate the pandemic. This is based on scientific evidence supporting the health benefits provided and to comply with global travel regulations, which we anticipate will become stricter over time. We are encouraged that 97 per cent of the Top 100 players are vaccinated leading into this year’s Australian Open,” the release stated.

What led to Novak Djokovic visa woes in Australia?

Earlier in November 2021, the Australian Open organizers announced that it will be mandatory for all players participating in the tournament to be fully vaccinated with the Covid-19 virus. Djokovic is yet to be vaccinated and the Australian medical authorities earlier ruled a temporary exemption for the compulsory vaccination norms. The exemption can be provided to people having tested positive within six months. Thinking he has all the required documents to participate in the coveted opening major tournament of the year including the COVID-19 vaccine exemption permission, Novak departed for Australia and landed in the country last week, before getting deported.

Novak Djokovic left detention on Monday afternoon

The World No. 1 tennis player was believed to be kept at the Park Hotel in Melbourne which is used by the government to keep immigrants, asylum seekers, and individuals waiting to get deported from the country. As per AP, a white van was seen leaving the Park Hotel on Monday afternoon, which is being believed to be carrying the Serbian tennis legend.

Image: AP