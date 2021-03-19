Damir Dzumhur Denies 'Death Threats' To Chair Umpire, Furiously Tells Him 'I Will Sue You'

Top-ranked Bosnian tennis player Damir Dzumhur denied allegations of levelling death threats at the chair umpire and insisted that he walked away from the court due to injustice. The Bosnian star was unimpressed by the chair umpire's calls and furiously threatened him that he will sue him. As per reports, Dzumhur is expected to face a disciplinary probe for his actions against the chair umpire.

Damir Dzumhur umpire fight

During Damir Dzumhur's qualifying second-round match against Botic Van De Zandschulp, the Bosnian player had a long verbal dispute with chair umpire Joshua Brace. The dispute began in the first set when Dzumhur was serving at 5-5, 40-40. Dzumhur lost his cool when a forehand from his Dutch opponent was called in by the line judge and not overruled by the chair umpire. As a result, Dzumhur received a warning for unsportsmanlike conduct.

However, that was not the end of it as the world number 125 said something to the umpire again in the next game. As a result, Dzumhur received a second warning for unsportsmanlike conduct and a point penalty. Having had enough of it, Dzumhur decided to touch fists with Van De Zandschulp and walked off the court.

Damir Dzumhur umpire fight account

Damir Dzumhur gave an account of the incident to Tennis Majors. Dzumhur said that he received a warning for telling the chair umpire that he was directly responsible for his loss and that he will sue him. The Bosnian added that he made another comment in the next game but could not remember what exactly. In response, he was told that it was enough, but Dzumhur insisted that he will decide when it is enough.

Now you have his own version of the Acapulco-gate. https://t.co/Ygp4hcm3vA — Tennis Majors (@Tennis_Majors) March 15, 2021

Damir Dzumhur categorically denies levelling death threats

As per further reports, Damir Dzumhur was also alleged for levelling death threats against the chair umpire. However, the Bosnian international has categorically denied such claims. Dzumhur said he has no idea where such claims are arising from, especially because there is video footage of the incident.

Damir Dzumhur faces disciplinary probe

The ATP described in a statement the actions that they will take against Damir Dzumhur for his outburst with the chair umpire. "In a second-round qualifying match in Acapulco, Damir Dzumhur received two code violations for unsportsmanlike conduct, and his failure to continue the match resulted in a default. In addition to a total fine of $6,500, Dzumhur forfeits the second round qualifying prize money of $5,280. Following the penalties issued on-site, a further investigation will be initiated under the Player Major Offence provision under ATP Rules," the statement said.