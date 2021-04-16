Dan Evans Breaks Novak Djokovic's Unbeaten Streak In 2021 At World No.1's Hometown; WATCH

Novak Djokovic's dream run in 2021 came to an abrupt and untimely end at the Monte Carlo Masters 2021 this Thursday. Looking to capitalize on his terrific hard court season from earlier in the year and vying for a third title at Monte Carlo, the World No.1 came into the tournament as the favourite after perhaps Rafael Nadal, an 11-time champion at the series. However, an error-filled game and some unusual double faults mean that the Serb will have to wait further to prove himself at the MC Country Club. Here are the Djokovic vs Evans highlights and our review of the game.

Monte Carlo Masters 2021: Djokovic vs Evans highlights

Having started off the year with consecutive wins at the ATP Cup, Novak Djokovic went on to script a record-extending 9th title win at the Australian Open in February. After pulling out from the Miami Open citing COVID restrictions, the World No.1 started his clay season at his home tournament, at Monte Carlo. However, even Djokovic's best-made plans were laid to waste as he went up against UK's Dan Evans in Round 3 of the tournament.

With a strong 6-4, 6-2 victory over Italian wildcard Jannik Sinner in Round 2, Djokovic looked poised to win the match, if not the entire series. However, the top seed looked out of sorts from the word go at Court Rainier III, going down 0-3 to the Brit after losing both his initial service games. Though he did seem to come back from this shocker fairly quickly, taking the match to 4-4 in the first set, Djokovic could not hold on long enough and was broken again in game nine.

Consolidating the break of serve, Evans took the first set 6-4, stunning fans around the world with the ease with which he took on the Serbian. Set 2 saw Djokovic put up more of a fight, as he not only held his serve, but also took an early 3-1 lead. The promising start, however, was squandered quickly, as the World No.33 pulled back the scoreline to 4-3 in his favour. A few double faults and some great slices later, Evans took the set, 7-5, putting himself in his first-ever Masters 1000 quarter-final.

He will now play Germany's David Goffin on Friday. Evans currently has a 1-0 h2h lead over him. The Evans vs Goffin live match is underway at the time of publishing this report. Rafael Nadal is scheduled to play later in the day against Andrey Rublev.

Monte Carlo Masters 2021: Dan Evans vs Goffin live streaming

As of now, there is no information on which channel will telecast the Monte Carlo Masters live in India. There is also no official live streaming service available for the tournament in India. Platforms like Tennis TV, Youtube TV, FuboTV, Sling TV and others will be offering live streaming services for the Monte Carlo Masters around the world. Fans in India can follow the live scores for the Dan Evans vs Goffin matches on the websites and social media pages of the ATP and the Rolex Monte Carlo Masters.

Image Credits: AP & MCM Twitter