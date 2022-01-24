Daniil Medvedev Answers Who Are 3 Best Tacticians In Tennis & More Questions

Speaking on Extraaa Serve on Sony Sports Network during the ongoing Australian Open 2022 Daniil Medvedev spoke about his routine, who he thinks the 3 best tacticians are as per him and a lot more.

Medvedev about his routine to ensure his way towards second slam

"Yeah, I mean to be honest it's quite easy. You need to win 7 matches you know to win a Grand Slam. But this one's gonna be a tough, you need to play against best players in the world. My routine doesn't change, I know what I have to before matches, after matches, just you know some preparations, recovery everybody has a different one and yeah I think everybody follows it no matter which tournament it is. Of course, it's quite important to try and not to win your matches maybe not in 5 sets in 5 hours in order to be ready for the next one and that's the most important."

Three best tacticians as per him

"I have to say, I mean to be honest everybody who is in top 100 knows something about tactics. I feel like maybe the less powerful your shorts are, especially the serve, the more you have to try not to trick your opponent into something well because if you can hit 30 aces per match, just have to think okay how do I serve the next one in line. If you serve 2 aces per match, you need to think what do I do after my serve, how do I get my opponent in trouble. So, I wouldn't be able to name you anybody like who in my opinion is like better than somebody else. But, I would say in general yes somebody who has less power needs to think more on court definitely."

Does chess help him in the court?

"Tough to say because I played chess when I was young. So, maybe unconsciously it does give me something but yes inside the game probably 12-14 years all I didn't play that match, I am not that good anymore but yeah I definitely like to think on the court of how can I get my opponent in trouble."

Is he enjoying the edulation of becoming crowd favourite?

"Well, I always said that it's always better to have fans by your side. Nobody would want them throughout your career to be against you but if it happens some matches for some reasons well you have to still win the match because what matters is you and your opponent on the court and you have to win no matter the whole world is against you or for you. And it's the same for your opponent but of course, it's better when the fans are by your side."