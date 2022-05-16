Daniil Medvedev Breaks Silence On Wimbledon Saga, Says He Is Ready To Play If Ban Lifted

Veteran Tennis player Daniil Medvedev expressed his desire to play at Wimbledon if the ban on Russian and Belarusian players is reversed, however, added that it's a "tricky" situation. The World No. 2 ranked player, who is currently in Switzerland to take part in Geneva Open, stated he will use the opportunity to talk to other players regarding the ban, which was announced by the All England Club late last month. Medvedev added that if he doesn't get the chance to play at Wimbledon this year, he is going to play other tournaments and prepare well for next year.

"There has been a lot of talk around it. I just tried to follow what's happening because I don't have any decisions to make. It's right now about Wimbledon itself, the ATP, maybe the British government is involved. It's a tricky situation and like every situation in life, you ask 100 players, everybody's going to give a different opinion," Daniil Medvedev said ahead of his opening clash at Geneva Open.

"I'm going to be happy to play in Wimbledon. I love this tournament, If I cannot play well, I'm going to try to play other tournaments and prepare well for next year if I have the chance to play," he added.

Djokovic, Nadal slams Wimbledon

Wimbledon organisers have barred Russian and Belarusian players from taking part in the marquee tournament as a result of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. The ban has already received criticism from international stars such as Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Andy Murray, who feel it is "unfair" on Russian and Belarusian players who have nothing to do with the war. World tennis' governing bodies, ATP and WTA have also slammed Wimbledon for its ban on Russian and Belarusian players.

Meanwhile, the organisers of the iconic tournament believe that Russian players' participation or success could be exploited by the Russian regime to spread propaganda amidst the war. Wimbledon organisers have also said that the decision to ban Russian and Belarusian athletes was made keeping in mind the UK government's directives. The Wimbledon is slated to be held in England later in June.

As far as Daniil Medvedev is concerned, the 26-year-old will play his first clay tournament this year at Geneva Open. He had taken a break to get treated for a hernia following his Miami Open loss in March.

Image: AP