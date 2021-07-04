Daniil Medvedev Comes Back From Two Sets Down To Beat Ex-finalist Marin Cilic At Wimbledon

Daniil Medvedev made a brilliant comeback in his fourth-round match at the 2021 Wimbledon against Marin Cilic with a 7-6 (3), 6-3, 3-6, 3-6, 2-6, a three-hour 36-minute marathon match, victory. This was Medvedev's first victory after being two sets down at a Grand Slam as well as the first time he has made it past the first week at Wimbledon to make it to the round of 16. World number two came into this edition of Wimbledon having won the Mallorca Championships, his first tour-level trophy on grass courts.

"I'm really happy to come back and win the match," says Medvedev

“It was an unbelievable match,” Medvedev said in an on-court interview. “It was the first time I came back from two sets down to win. What is amazing is two times here in Wimbledon, I was two sets down and two times I came back and had a break in the fifth set and lost the match. So going to the toilet after the fourth set, I was like, 'I’m not going to let this one be another one of those.' So I’m just really happy."

“At 5-0 in the fifth set, I have to be honest: I felt like, OK, 5-0, 40-0, it’s done. The match is done. Then it becomes 5-2 and I’m like ‘wow’. Again? But Marin is an amazing player. For the first two sets, he basically played better than me, destroyed me. So I’m really happy to come back and win the match.”

The Russian makes an incredible comeback

Daniil Medvedev was in deep trouble in the early parts of the match as Marin Cilic followed his powerful serve with intelligent forays inside the court, winning 25 of 36 points at the net. Both the players traded breaks of serve to start the first set, though soon after Cilic charged through the tie-breaker before sealing the opener with a smash.

The 32nd seed ran through the second set with a double break, until Medvedev finally halted his momentum in the third. The Russian noticed some shaky service games from Cilic and took advantage by putting more returns in play and keeping the ball low to go up 5-2.

Medvedev carried on his comeback as the unforced errors piled up off the Croatian's racquet. The Russian went for the drop shot more regularly and with more success in the fourth set. He raced ahead to 5-0 with a three-break lead in the fifth set to finally complete his comeback.

Medvedev will now face 14th seed Hubert Hurkacz on July 5 for a spot in the quarter-finals. Hurkacz moved on with a 6-2, 6-4, 6-2 win against Alexander Bublik on Court 12.

