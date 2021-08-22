Daniil Medvedev Crashes Into TV Camera; Loses To Andrey Rublev In Cincinatti Open Semis

Daniil Medvedev faced disaster on the court after he collided with a TV camera during his Cincinnati Open match on Saturday. Medvedev was stunned 2-6, 6-3, and 6-3 by fellow Russian Andrey Rublev in the second semi-final of the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati.

Medvedev was the top seed coming into the match but was beaten by Rublev for the first time after crashing into an on-court camera and knocking it down to the ground. The collision happened when Medvedev was chasing the ball at the baseline in the second set.

Watch Daniil Medvedev’s collision

After the collision, the 25-year-old Medvedev needed medical treatment on his left hand. It was unclear whether he suffered any serious injury. As a result, the current World no. 7 Rublev gained his first career win against Medvedev with a scoreline of 2-6, 6-3, 6-3. Rublev will next face Alexander Zverev in the Cincinnati Open finals for his maiden Masters 1000 title on Sunday.

Watch the highlights of the Daniil Medvedev vs Andrey Rublev match

Medvedev is currently ranked by the Association of Tennis Professionals(ATP) as the World no. 2. He made his ATP main draw debut at the 2015 Kremlin Cup in the doubles event. He made his singles debut in the 2016 Nice Open in a losing cause against Guido Pella.

He earned his first singles victory of the ATP World Tour in the 2016 Ricoh Open by defeating Horacio Zeballos. He won his first ATP title by qualifying for the Sydney International in the 2018 season and winning the finals against Australian Alex de Minaur. Since then, the Russian has displayed a plethora of skills on the court and has 12 career titles to his name.

Andrey Rublev, the current World no. 7, entered his first ATP tournament in Delray Beach in 2015, where he was defeated by Steve Jonson in two straight sets in the second round. He played his first grand slam in 2015, making his debut in the US Open. He won his first ATP title at the 2015 Kremlin Cup in the doubles category, partnering with Dmitry Tursunov. He has won a total of 8 career titles in the singles category and two career titles in the doubles arena.

(Image Source: AP)