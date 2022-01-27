Daniil Medvedev Credits Djokovic For Comeback Win, Meets With Boos By AUS Open Crowd

World No 2, Daniil Medvedev, on Wednesday had to dig deep to beat Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime in the quarterfinal match and progress to the semifinal of the Australian Open. The Daniil Medvedev vs Felix Auger-Aliassime match witnessed the Russian winning the match in five sets 6-7 (4), 3-6, 7-6 (2) 7-5, 6-4 in four hours, 42 minutes.

It was just the second time that Daniil Medvedev had recovered from two sets down to win a match at a Grand Slam event. The win over Auger-Aliassime means Daniil Medvedev semifinal match will be against fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Australian Open: Daniil Medvedev takes inspiration from Novak Djokovic, gets booed by the crowd

After going down by two sets, Top seed Daniil Medvedev had to channel the inner Novak Djokovic to win a hard-fought quarterfinal encounter. Novak Djokovic was deported from Australia due to non-vaccination leaving the tournament to get a new champion. Speaking during the post-match presentation, Daniil Medvedev was asked about how he managed to turn things around, leading to the crowd booing the Russian. He said,

"I have no idea. I was not playing my best and Felix was playing unbelievable, serving unbelievable, I didn't know what to do, so I don't know if people will like it but I told myself 'What would Novak do?'"

The top seed at the Australian Open also referred to Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer about how they would overcome such a tight situation. He said, "Or Rafa or Roger, to be honest, they won so many matches like this. So I thought 'OK, I am going to make him work, fight to the last point'."

Daniil Medvedev vs Felix Auger-Aliassime highlights

After losing the first two set,s Medvedev got a six-minute break at 2-1 in the third-set tiebreaker for the roof on Rod Laver Arena to be closed, and it swung the momentum mostly his way. Auger-Aliassime won only one of the last six points in the tiebreaker after dominating for the first two sets. He missed a match point on Medvedev’s serve in the 10th game of the fourth set. Medvedev saved it with a big first serve out wide and then held with an overhead winner.

He broke Auger-Aliassime’s serve in the next game and held to level the match at two sets all. He then got another service break when the 21-year-old Canadian double-faulted in the third game of the deciding set. It still wasn’t over yet. Serving for the match, Medvedev had to save two break points — he saved six of six in the set and nine of 11 overall — before closing it out.

After the 4-hour, 42-minute quarterfinal match, Medvedev is now two wins from becoming the first man in the Open era to win his second Grand Slam title in the next major tournament after his first.

(With AP Inputs)