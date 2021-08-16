Daniil Medvedev Defeats Reilly Opelka To Clinch Toronto Open Title

World number two Daniil Medvedev defeated Reilly Opelka in straight sets 6-4, 6-3 to lift his fourth ATP Master 1000 crown on Sunday to become the first Russian champion at the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers since Marat Safin in 2000.

After having defeated John Isner in the semi-finals as he stood two or three feet closer to the baseline on return so that he could counter the height and angle of the serve. The 25-year-old managed to do the same against 6-foot -11-inch Opelka, breaking his serve twice as he won the match in 85 minutes.

How the final played out

In starting, Opelka applied the pressure early on Medvedev serving and striking the ball with great power as he moved 0-40 ahead on the Russian's serve in the fourth game. However, Opelka did not manage to take his chances with Medvedev making five straight first serves to hold on. Medvedev broke the towering American's serve hammering his backhand down the line to return Opelka's serve and lead 3-2. Medvedev played at a consistent level as he went on to win the set in 38 minutes.

The second set started with Medvedev still standing deep behind the baseline during rallies as he soaked up the pressure and forced Opelka into errors. The Russian won nine points in a row to break as Opelka struggled to hit past Medvedev. He raised his game and saved a breakpoint at 3-2 and carried on dominating the longer rallies hitting with depth and sailed to victory.

Medvedev talks about the win

Medvedev spoke about how he just could not believe he won this tournament and that he now has four wins in five finals and he wants to achieve more.

"I could not have dreamt of (this) at one point," Medvedev said in his on-court interview. "With Masters, with Novak (Djokovic) and Rafael (Nadal) playing, it seemed like an untouchable achievement. Now I have four wins in five finals, which is a good score. I am just happy. I want to achieve more. I am really happy I achieved this in Canada."

The Russian had some kind words for his opponent saying that he played well, fought till the end, and saved break points in crucial moments, while adding that playing a first Masters 1,000 final is not easy.

"Even today, he (Opelka) showed up, he played some really good points. He was fighting until the end, he saved break points in crucial moments. Playing your first (Masters 1000) final is not easy. I played my first in Canada and won only three games."

"Playing Canada and Cincinnati, the goal is to win as many matches as possible. I was able to do it two years ago and I will try and do it again," Medvedev added.

Medvedev gets his tactics right against towering Opelka

Medvedev has now managed to win 12 tour-level titles, with 11 of them coming on hard courts, a 4-1 record in Masters 1000 finals, and the only defeat came in Montreal to Rafael Nadal back in 2019.

The world number two now holds a 4-1 ATP head-to-head lead over Opelka having beaten him at Roland Garros, Miami, and Washington.

"When you play Reilly, I think still the biggest factor is how you serve and how you return. Actually, my serve was not on top point today. That's why I had breakpoints to save. That's why it was sometimes close calls on my serve," Medvedev said. "But I was very good on return. I managed to put pressure on him almost nonstop. I think he didn't almost have maybe one or two easy games in the match. That's what made the difference if we talk about tennis."

(Image Credits: @NBOtoronto - Twitter)