Daniil Medvedev Fined $12,000 For Australian Open Outburst In Semi-final Win

Tennis Australia has fined Russian player Daniil Medvedev a substantial sum for his "unsportsmanlike conduct" during the Australian Open semi-final match on Friday. Tennis Australia has reportedly imposed a fine of USD 12,000 (INR 9,00,018) on Medvedev. Post not receiving a response from chair umpire Jaume Campistol after filing a protest against his opponent Stefanos Tsitsipas, Medvedev became enraged. Medvedev had called on the umpire to draw attention to Tsitsipas' on-court instruction from his father-cum-coach. When Campistol refused to listen to Medvedev's objection, World No. 2 burst out in anger and screamed at the umpire.

"Are you mad? Are you mad? (Tsitsipas') father can coach every point? Are you stupid? His father can talk every point? His father can talk every point? Answer my question. Will you answer my question? Will you answer my question? Can you answer my question? Can you answer my question, please? Can his father talk every point? Oh my god. Oh my god, you are so bad, man. How can you be so bad in semi-final, your answer? Look at me. I'm talking to you!" Medvedev was heard saying to Campistol.

Tsitsipas accuses AO officials of targeting him

Meanwhile, Tsitsipas received a code violation during the match against Medvedev for being coached by his father. The incident occurred in the fourth set. While talking about the incident after the match, Tsitsipas accused the officials of targetting him for no good reason. He further stated that the umpires always pay attention his box and never look at his opponents, calling himself a "victim" of official targetting. The Greek player also hit back at Medvedev for raising the issue. Tsitsipas said he found it "funny" and did not pay attention to what Medvedev was saying.

"I cannot hear anything when I'm playing. It's impossible. Having the crowd being so loud at every single point, you have to have super hearing to be able to hear what your coach says. I'm used to it. They've been targeting me already a long time. I feel like I've gotten a few in the past, and the umpires are always paying attention to my box, never paying attention to the opponent's box. I feel I have been a victim of that for a long time now," Tsitsipas said after his semi-final match on Friday.

Coming back to the match, Medvedev defeated Tsitsipas 7-6(5), 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 to reach his second Australian Open final in a row. Medvedev will now face 20-time Grand Slam winner Rafael Nadal in the final on Sunday.

(Image: AustralianOpen/Twitter)

