Daniil Medvedev Loses To Monfils At Indian Wells, Novak Djokovic Set To Reclaim Top Spot

Daniil Medvedev's reign at the top of the ATP Men's singles ranking was a short one with Novak Djokovic all set to reclaim the top spot once the new rankings are out next season. Despite recently becoming the first player from outside the 'Big Four' to take the top spot in the ATP rankings in 18 years, Daniil Medvedev suffered a shock 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 loss to Gael Monfils on Tuesday at the Indian Wells Masters which led to him losing the top spot.

Novak Djokovic reclaims top spot from Daniil Medvedev

Daniil Medvedev only managed to get to the top of the rankings after Novak Djokovic had lost the quarter-final match of the Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Championships against Jiri Vesely. By claiming the third spot he became the third Russian player to achieve the feat after Yevgeny Kafelnikov and Marat Safin. While Safin spent nine weeks in the top, Kafelnikov was at the top for six weeks. For Daniil Medvedev making it to the quarterfinals of the Indian wells meant he would have stayed at the top.

Following the loss to Gael Monfils, Daniil Medvedev said, "I always say, when I play my best tennis, my good tennis, it's really tough to beat me," he told the press. "But that's the toughest part of tennis, to reproduce it time after time. That's where the 'Big Three' are just unreal because no matter which conditions, no matter which surface, they are always winning tournaments a lot of the time or winning some crazy matches. I'm going to need to try to do better."

Rafael Nadal continues his fine start to the 2022 season

Australian Open CHampion Rafael Nadal extended his winning streak to 17 matches by beating Britain's Evans in straight sets to reach the last-16 of the Indian Wells tournament. Nadal, who hit back from 5-2 down in the deciding set against USA's Sebastian Korda in the previous round, won 7-5 6-3 against the British No 2. The 35-year-old Spaniard has won all 17 of his matches in 2022, including beating Medvedev in the Australian Open final to claim a record 21st Grand Slam title and overcoming British No 1 Cameron Norrie to win the Mexican Open.