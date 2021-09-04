Daniil Medvedev 'never Thought' Novak Djokovic To Be 'on The Level Of Federer & Nadal'

Second seed Daniil Medvedev has the perfect start to the US Open after winning his first three matches without losing a single set. He and Novak Djokovic are the two favourites to end up in the final of the last Grand Slam event of the year. Djokovic had a slight scare in the first match when he lost a set to Holger Rune but in the second round, he was back to his best as he beat Tallon Griekspoor comfortably by a scoreline of 6-2, 6-3, 6-2. According to Medvedev, he never thought that Djokovic would reach the heights of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in winning 20 Grand Slams.

"Even me as a kid, every fan in the world thought, 'OK, Novak, great player, maybe win few Slams but never going to be the same level as Roger and Rafa because, well, they're amazing. He was able to almost break all the records in tennis. I think he's going to break a few of them in the next years to come. What these three did is something exceptional in sport, which maybe will not be there in tennis for 100 more years. Or maybe it's going to be the same in 10 years after them," he said in a press- conference before his match.

Djokovic 'one of the best in history' according to Medvedev

Medvedev then praised the Serbian for his hunger to win more matches and trophies saying that he could double his current collection of Grand Slams. He then added that the rest of the players are here to beat Djokovic and not let him win the US Open. Djokovic is chasing a calendar Grand Slam after winning the Australian Open, Roland Garros and Wimbledon so far this year. Medvedev warned everyone saying that Djokovic is a strong player and 'one of the best in history' which is what makes him the favourite of any tournament he competes in.

"I'm sure Novak wants 45 Slams, play 'til 55. But we're here to try to keep up his level and to beat him. We're here to not let him win the US Open. But we all know that Novak, he's a very strong player, one of the best in history. That's why any tournament he's in, he's a big contender, a big favourite."

Djokovic will now face Japan's Kei Nishikori on Saturday, in the third round of the US Open whereas Medvedev plays his Round of 16 matches against 24th seed Dan Evans from Britain on Sunday.

(Image Credits: AP)