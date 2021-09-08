Daniil Medvedev Not Worried About Potential US Open Final Against Novak Djokovic

Second seed Daniil Medvedev has an almost perfect start to the US Open after winning his five matches and losing only one set along the way. He and Novak Djokovic are the two favourites to end up in the final of the last Grand Slam event of the year. However, Medvedev has said that he is not worried about a potential clash against the world No. 1 as anyone can beat anyone. Medvedev told atptour.com:

I don't think about him, because as we saw, anybody can beat anybody. If he's in the final, and if I'm there, I'm happy. He's also happy, I guess. I’m not going to root or cheer for somebody. I'm just going to enjoy the tennis and then prepare for the winner. It's the same every match.

With the absence of Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, Medvedev is considered one of the tournament favourites and he might just be the only between Djokovic and the Grand Slam title.

No Nadal and Federer but Medvedev feels the same

The Russian was asked if there is a different atmosphere in the locker room without Federer and Nadal to which he responded by saying that he does not feel the change of energy. He also added that he does not care if they are at the US Open as he is concentrating on only winning. He did say that it would be tougher if they were competing but he said that he just wants to do his best.

I don't feel the change of the energy (in the locker room), again, talking for myself. I always try to do my best. I don't care if Roger or Rafa are here. I want to win the tournament. It's going to be tougher if they were here, and of course, it would be tougher if they would be 30 years old. But I just want to do my best, so I don't care if they are here or not.

Medvedev now takes on first-time semi-finalist, Felix Auger-Aliassime, but is favoured to go through over the 21-year-old. However, Medvedev is being cautious in his approach to the match. "Whoever wins is going to be on huge fire. You know they are much younger than even me. I'm not old,” Medvedev said, cracking a laugh. "But for them, it's going to be (their) first semis of a Slam. Experience is not everything, because when I was in my first semis of a Slam, I won it. That doesn't mean if you're there for the first time you're going to lose it. But I like that I have this experience. I know how it is. I'm not going to be tight. I know that. After, it's a question about tennis. If I play good, it's not going to be easy for my opponent. That's the most important thing I'm going to try to do."

