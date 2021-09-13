Daniil Medvedev Performs 'Dead Fish' Celebration Post US Open 2021 Championship Win: Watch

Daniil Medvedev did the unthinkable on Sunday handing defending Novak Djokovic a crushing straight-sets loss in the US Open 2021 men's singles championship match. Medvedev overcame Djokovic's challenge 6-4,6-4,6-4. The victory was was special for the Russian tennis star for two reasons as it was his first Grand Slam of his career and also spoiling Novak Djokovic's bid for history in the process.

US Open 2021: Daniil Medvedev FIFA celebration post win over Novak Djokovic

Daniil Medvedev denied Djokovic winning one more which would have made him the first man since 1969 to win all four Grand Slam tournaments in the same year, also known as the calendar-year Grand Slam. The loss also meant Djokovic missed out on the chance to overtake his rivals, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, for the all-time record of Grand Slam singles titles.

Apart from the one-sided contest the Daniil Medvedev vs Novak Djokovic US Open 2021 final match also witnessed a unique celebration from the Russian after winning the final point. Usually, players in tennis dropped down to their knees after winning the championship point, however, Medvedev gave an explanation as to what exactly his celebration meant during the post-match trophy ceremony. He said,

"I'm happy I made it legendary for myself,". "Only legends will understand. What I did after the match is an L2 + Left. It's not because I want to be [in] the newspaper, I don't care. But I wanted to make it special for people to love, for my friends to love who I play FIFA with," he said. "I got hurt a little bit. It's not easy to [fall] on hard courts."

The celebration that Medvedev seems to be talking about is what looks like a move from the FIFA video game called as "dead fish". If a FIFA player presses two buttons on the PlayStation controller (L2 and left), it will result in the exact same falling celebration Medvedev did after winning the championship point at US Open 2021.

US Open 2021: Daniil Medvedev calls Novak Djokovic greatest tennis player in history

Though Daniil Medvedev spoiled Novak Djokovic's party by winning the US Open 2021 title, the Russian however was full of praise for his opponent during the trophy presentation ceremony. Medvedev said, "First of all I want to say sorry for you fans and Novak. We all know what he was going for today. "I've never said this anybody, but I will say it right now. For me, you are the greatest tennis player in history."

The US Open 2021 champion further added, "You never know if you're going to achieve [winning a major] in your career. I was always saying if I don't, I just want to know that I did my best to do it. I feel a lot of happiness. That's my first Grand Slam. I don't know how I'm going to feel if I win a second one or third one. That's my first one, so I'm really happy. Means a lot to me."