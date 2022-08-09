Daniil Medvedev Reigns Supreme Atop ATP Rankings, No Novak Djokovic In Top-5

26-year-old Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev recently clinched the ATP 250 title by winning the Los Cabos Open 2022 in Mexico and extended his lead in the ATP Men’s Singles rankings. Medvedev currently leads the rankings with 7875 points and is placed significantly above World No. 2 Alexander Zverec and World No. 3 Rafael Nadal. While Spanish youngster Carlos Alcaraz and Greek player Stefanos Tsitsipas complete the top-5 players in the current ATP rankings, Serbian tennis superstar Novak Djokovic finds himself placed at 6th due to a lack of match time in the ongoing season.

While the 21-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic started the 2022 season as the World No.1, he quickly lost the position to Medvedev after missing out on the Australian Open 2022. Medvedev finished as the runners-up in the season-open major tournament, and his semi-final run at the Mexican Open made him the World No. 1 on February 28, 2022. While Djokovic returned to the top for a brief moment, ATP removing rankings points of Wimbledon 2021 made him lose the position yet again.

In the absence of Djokovic in Australia, Rafael Nadal picked up a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam title after defeating Medvedev in the finals. Nadal continued his winning run and bettered his tally to 22 Grand Slam titles after winning the French Open 2022. Meanwhile, 19-year-old Carlos Alcaraz, who has pipped Djokovic in the rankings, is now being projected as the leading man to become the new World No.1.

Alcaraz an impending threat to Medvedev

While Medvedev’s win at Los Cabos secured his World No. 1 title, for now, he faces an upward challenge from Alcaraz in the ATP Masters 1000 event at the Canadian Open 2022 to defend the position. Medvedev will have to reach the final of the Canadian event if he wants to retain the title and if he fails to do so, he find himself under immense pressure. On the other hand, if Alcaraz manages to reach the final at Montreal, he will have the chance to climb further up the rankings.

Alcaraz eyes 3rd Masters 1000 title

Alcaraz is eyeing a third Masters 1000 title of the season in Montreal and if Medvedev doesn’t reach the championship match, the race for World No. 1 will certainly be on full flow. In case Medvedev loses out in the Round of 32, Alcaraz might become the World No. 1 in Cincinnati by reaching the final in Canada. It is pertinent to mention that Nadal is not competing in Montreal due to an abdominal injury, but, will have a chance to become the World No. 1 for the first time since January 2020 if he wils the title in Cincinnati.

(Image: AP)