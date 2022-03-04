Daniil Medvedev Removes Russian Flag From Instagram Description Amid Ukraine War

Tennis' new world number one player in the men's category, Daniil Medvedev on Friday removed the Russian flag from his Instagram handle as his country continues to carry out an 'unprovoked' invasion upon neighbouring Ukraine. Even though Friday marks the ninth day of Russia's invasion of its neighbour, there are no signs from Moscow suggesting that they are willing to relent in their pursuit of capturing Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin's forces successfully seized control of Ukraine's first major city on Thursday as they captured the port city of Kherson. Ever since Moscow intensified its offensive of Kyiv by causing massive destruction across major cities, several Russian sportspersons have been pressurized to speak out against their country's mission. Amidst the mounting pressure, Medvedev is one of the first major Russian sportspersons to remove his national flag from his Instagram account.

Daniil Medvedev removes Russian flag from his Instagram account

Tennis fans can take to Instagram and see that men's world number one Daniil Medvedev has removed the Russian flag from his accounts' description. The 26-year old has just mentioned his sponsors and that he is a professional tennis player in his description.

Daniil Medvedev put up a heartwarming post asking for peace

After clinching the world's number one ranking, Daniil Medvedev put up an emotional post on his Instagram handle, asking for peace. The 26-year old requested peace between countries, stating that children have dreams which could be shattered if nations are at war with each other. He hopes that the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war does not mean that children stop believing in living their dreams as he wants to be an example to them, that they too can achieve what they want to in their lives.

And that is not it as Medvedev had also explained how it was not easy for him to watch the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war while he was competing at the Mexican Open. The 26-year old said, "Watching the news from home, waking up here in Mexico, was not easy. By being a tennis player, I want to promote peace all over the world. We play in so many different countries; I've been in so many countries as a junior and as a pro. It's just not easy to hear all this news. ... I'm all for peace."