Daniil Medvedev Slams 'low IQ' Australian Open fans Chorusing Ronaldo 'Siuuu' Celebration

Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev on Thursday lashed out at the Australian Open crowd for impersonating Cristiano Ronaldo's 'siuuu' celebration during his match against Nick Kyrgios. Following his victory over Kyrgios, Medvedev slammed the Australian Open crowd for their repeated chanting of 'siuuu,' which he mistook for booing. Speaking to Eurosport after his match, Medvedev described the Australian crowd's behaviour as "disappointing" and said, "Those who are doing it probably have a low IQ".

🗣 "Those who are doing it 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐲 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐚 𝐥𝐨𝐰 𝐈𝐐"



Daniil Medvedev doesn't hold back with his scathing assessment of the Australian Open crowd 😬#AusOpen | @DaniilMedwed pic.twitter.com/TvG66zwIQN — Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) January 20, 2022

An 𝒊𝒄𝒐𝒏𝒊𝒄 Australian Open interview 🇦🇺



Daniil Medvedev's next match in front of the Melbourne fans will be interesting...#AusOpen | @DaniilMedwed pic.twitter.com/BkTYa6N8Au — Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) January 20, 2022

'Show some respect': Medvedev

"That is the only choice when you get booed between first and second serve. You have to stay calm and win the match," Medvedev said after the match while being interviewed by former world No 1 Jim Courier. When the chanting resumed, Medvedev asked the crowd to keep quiet and honour the legend in front of them, which was a reference to Courier.

"Sorry, I can’t hear you. Show some respect for Jim Courier. Thank you, guys. Let him speak, please. If you respect somebody, at least respect Jim Courier. What I was saying is... I cannot hear him, guys," Medvedev said.

"No, it’s not angry it’s just disappointing like I guess it’s normal that everybody experiences it really, especially when you play not just a home favourite but Nick. I had a few moments on my serve, many games were actually quite easy for me, but a few moments were tough and he managed to make some good returns. Then I have break point second serve and people are cheering like you've already made a double fault. That’s just disappointing because… it's not everybody that's doing it but the people doing it probably have a low IQ," Medvedev said told Eurosport after the match.

Since the opening round of the Australian Open began earlier this week, fans have been imitating Ronaldo's 'siuuu' celebration every now and then. Former Wimbledon champion Andy Murray was also heard criticising the crowd for their 'siuuu' chants after one of his games at the Australian Open. Kyrgios, who is an Australian player, also spoke against the chants at one of his press conferences. Nevertheless, Medvedev beat Kyrgios 7-6, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 in Thursday's match.

Image: AP