Daniil Medvedev Takes 'low IQ' Jibe At Crowd After Beating Nick Kyrgios At Australian Open

After a thrilling four-set victory over home favourite Nick Kyrgios, Daniil Medvedev took a swipe at the Australian Open crowd for booing him. The world number two beat his Australian opponent 7-6 (7-1) 6-4 4-6 6-2 on Thursday to reach the third round of the Grand Slam.

While the match was entertaining as well, the post-match events perhaps grabbed all the headlines. Medvedev was irked by the Australian fans who continuously booed him during his match against Kyrgios, resulting in the Russian taking a swipe at the crowd.

While speaking in an interview with Eurosport about his match against Nick Kyrgios and the reaction from the fans, Daniil Medvedev said,

"No, it’s not angry it’s just disappointing like I guess it’s normal that everybody experiences it really, especially when you play not just a home favourite but Nick. I had a few moments on my serve, many games were actually quite easy for me, but a few moments were tough and he managed to make some good returns. Then I have break point second serve and people are cheering like you've already made a double fault. That’s just disappointing because… it's not everybody that's doing it but the people doing it probably have a low IQ."

🗣 "Those who are doing it 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐲 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐚 𝐥𝐨𝐰 𝐈𝐐"



— Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) January 20, 2022

Meanwhile, Medvedev's immediate post-match reaction also clearly hinted at the Russian's frustrations at the Australian Open crowd as he seemed annoyed. When tennis legend Jim Courier came to interview him and the crowd began to boo, Medvedev replied, "Show some respect for Jim Courier – let him speak guys. On the games I lost on the break points – it’s tough to play. I came to win this match and I am happy that I managed to do it. That's the only choice when you are booed between first and second serves."

