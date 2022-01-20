Last Updated:

Daniil Medvedev Takes 'low IQ' Jibe At Crowd After Beating Nick Kyrgios At Australian Open

After a thrilling four sets victory over home favourite Nick Kyrgios, Daniil Medvedev took a swipe at the Australian Open crowd for booing him repeatedly.

Daniil Medvedev and Nick Kygrios

Image: AP


After a thrilling four-set victory over home favourite Nick Kyrgios, Daniil Medvedev took a swipe at the Australian Open crowd for booing him. The world number two beat his Australian opponent 7-6 (7-1) 6-4 4-6 6-2 on Thursday to reach the third round of the Grand Slam.

While the match was entertaining as well, the post-match events perhaps grabbed all the headlines. Medvedev was irked by the Australian fans who continuously booed him during his match against Kyrgios, resulting in the Russian taking a swipe at the crowd.

Daniil Medvedev takes swipe at Australian Open crowd

While speaking in an interview with Eurosport about his match against Nick Kyrgios and the reaction from the fans, Daniil Medvedev said,

"No, it’s not angry it’s just disappointing like I guess it’s normal that everybody experiences it really, especially when you play not just a home favourite but Nick. I had a few moments on my serve, many games were actually quite easy for me, but a few moments were tough and he managed to make some good returns. Then I have break point second serve and people are cheering like you've already made a double fault. That’s just disappointing because… it's not everybody that's doing it but the people doing it probably have a low IQ."

Meanwhile, Medvedev's immediate post-match reaction also clearly hinted at the Russian's frustrations at the Australian Open crowd as he seemed annoyed. When tennis legend Jim Courier came to interview him and the crowd began to boo, Medvedev replied, "Show some respect for Jim Courier – let him speak guys. On the games I lost on the break points – it’s tough to play. I came to win this match and I am happy that I managed to do it. That's the only choice when you are booed between first and second serves."

How to watch Australian Open 2022 live in India?

Fans wondering how to watch Australian Open 2022 live in India can tune in to the Sony Sports Network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. The matches will be telecast live on Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 4 and Sony Six SD/HD channels. As for the Aus Open live stream, fans can tune in to the Sony LIV app. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates of the matches on the social media handles of the Australian Open.

