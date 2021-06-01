Daniil Medvedev Trolls Himself In Style After Winning French Open R1 Match And Here's Why

Daniil Medvedev got a monkey off his back after the Russian ace registered his first-ever win at the Roland-Garros on Monday. The 25-year-old had dealt with four first-round exits previously but tasted victory for the first time, knocking out Alexander Bublik in straight sets. Medvedev banished all doubts regarding his second seed a day after fellow rival Dominic Thiem suffered a humiliating first-round exit at the Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Daniil Medvedev trolls himself after ending French Open drought

Russian ace Daniil Medvedev recorded his first win at Roland Garros on his fifth attempt as he swept aside Alexander Bublik 6-3, 6-3, 7-5 on Monday in Paris. Medvedev comfortably overcame World No. 37 Bublik to set up a second-round clash against America's Tommy Paul. The 25-year-old came into the clay-court major with a 1-3 record this year on clay and clinched his first-ever win at the Roland-Garros on his fifth attempt. Medvedev who is seeded second led Russia to the ATP Cup crown prior to a run to the Australian Open final.

While the Russian was happy with the win, he said that there was scope for improvement as he had played much better in practice in the lead up to the game. Medvedev took to social media after the game to bask in his win, trolling himself that "history was made" after his first French Open win. The 25-year-old replied to his own tweet from last year where he had joked that it would be 2050 until he wins the first round at the Roland-Garros. The reverse jinx seems to have worked in his favour and Medvedev will hope to go deep into the Grand Slam and stake his claim for the prize.

Meanwhile, King of Clay Rafael Nadal will hope to begin his title defence in style as he faces off against Alexei Popyrin in his first round on Tuesday. The 20-time Grand Slam will be fired up as usual especially after fellow rival Roger Federer sealed progression into the next round after his win over Denis Istomin. Novak Djokovic will begin his campaign against Tennys Sandregen on Tuesday night. Meanwhile, two-time finalist Dominic Thiem suffered a huge first-round upset, Pablo Andujar clinching a come from behind win in a five-set thriller.

Medvedev next match: French Open 2021 live in India

The Daniil Medvedev next match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Select 1/2 channels in India. Fans can also watch this match and the rest of the French Open 2021 live in India on the Disney+Hotstar website and app with a subscription. French Open 2021 updates and live scores will be available on the social media handles and website of the tournament as well as on the ATP and WTA social media/websites.

(Image Courtesy: Roland Garros, Daniil Medvedev Twitter)