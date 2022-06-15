Daniil Medvedev Vs David Goffin Live Stream: How To Watch Halle Open In India, UK And US?

World No 1 Daniil Medvedev is all set to face David Goffin in the first round of the Halle Open 2022 tournament at the Owl Arena in Halle, Germany on Wednesday afternoon. The grass surface tournament comes under the ATP 500 category and has prize money of €2,134,520. Medvedev heads into the game after recently reclaiming the No 1 spot in the ATP men’s singles rankings.

Daniil Medvedev vs David Goffin: How to watch the live streaming in India?

In order to watch the live streaming of Medvedev and Goffin’s match, interested tennis fans in India can subscribe to the official live stream provider of all ATP tournaments on TennisTV.com and ATP Tour’s website. At the same time, viewers can also catch the live streaming on Bet365.com. The match is scheduled to begin at 3:30 PM IST on Wednesday.

Daniil Medvedev vs David Goffin: How to watch the live streaming in the US?

Viewers from the United States (US) can watch the match on Tennis Channel, alongside the live streams by TennisTV.com and ATP Tour.

Daniil Medvedev vs David Goffin: How to watch the live streaming in UK?

Interested tennis fans from the United Kingdom (UK) can watch the live streaming by Amazon Prime Video.

A look at Daniil Medvedev's season so far

Medvedev will be looking to start his second grass surface tournament of the year on a winning note, as he has won 22 out of 30 matches so far this in the 2022 season. He reached the Australian Open 2022 final before losing to Rafael Nadal in January and returned back to the tour after recovering from his injury last month. He reached the Libema Open final as the top seed but faced a defeat at the hands of Dutch player Tim van Rijthoven in straight sets in the summit clash.

David Goffin reached the third round of the French Open 2022

On the other hand, Goffin has won 18 out of 32 matches in the season, having produced some notable performances so far. He won the Grand Prix Hassan II in Marrakech after defeating Alex Molcan in the final and picked up his sixth ATP singles title. He reached the Round of 16 in the Madrid Open, before losing to Rafael Nadal. He heads into the game on the back of a third-round defeat against Hubert Hurkacz in the French Open 2022.