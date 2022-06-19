Daniil Medvedev Vs Hubert Hurkacz Live Stream: How To Watch Halle Open In India, UK, USA?

World No. 1 ranked tennis player Daniil Medvedev will be up against Polish tennis player Hubert Hurkacz in the Halle Open 2022, men’s singles final on Sunday. World no. 12, Hurkacz made it to the summit clash after earning a dominant win over Nick Kyrgios in the semi-final on Saturday, with the scores of 4-6, 7-6 (7) and 7-6 (7). On the other hand, the no. 1 seed Medvedev stormed into the finals after earning a 7-6 (7), 6-3 win over Germany’s Oscar Otte in the semi-final.

Daniil Medvedev vs Hubert Hurkacz: Head-to-head stats

Both players have clashed a total of four times in the past, and share two wins each. Hurkacz earned his first win over Russia at the Wimbledon Championships 2021, before Medvedev won in the quarter-final of the Canadian Open 2021. Medvedev picked up his second win over Hurkacz at the ATP World Tour Finals 2021, while the latter earned the victory in the last match both players played against each other, during the Miami Open 2022.

Daniil Medvedev vs Hubert Hurkacz: How to watch the live streaming in India?

In order to watch the live streaming of Medvedev and Hurkacz’s match, interested tennis fans in India can subscribe to the official live stream provider of all ATP tournaments on TennisTV.com and ATP Tour’s website. At the same time, viewers can also catch the live streaming on Bet365.com. The match is scheduled to begin at 6:30 PM IST on Sunday.

Daniil Medvedev vs Hubert Hurkacz: How to watch the live streaming in the USA?

Viewers from the United States of America (USA) can watch the match on Tennis Channel, alongside the live streams by TennisTV.com and ATP Tour.

Daniil Medvedev vs Hubert Hurkacz: How to watch the live streaming in UK?

Interested tennis fans from the United Kingdom (UK) can watch the live streaming by Amazon Prime Video.

A look at Daniil Medvedev and Hubert Kurkacz's run in the Halle Open

Medvedev started his Halle Open campaign on June 15 by earning a two-set victory over David Goffin in the first round, before defeating Ilya Ivashka by 7-6 (7), 6-3 in the next round. He then defeated Roberto Bautista Agut by 6-2, 6-4 in the quarterfinal to make it to the semi-final. On the other hand, Hurkacz earned wins against Maxime Cressy, Ugo Humbert, Felix Auger Aliassime, and Kyrgios respectively to enter the summit clash.

(Image: AP/@atphalle_official/Instagram)