Daniil Medvedev Vs Taylor Fritz Live Streaming: When And How To Watch Cincinnati Open?

Reigning US Open champion Daniil Medvedev will hope to get the best preparations for the hard court Grand Slam later in August by winning the ongoing Cincinnati Open. After registering straight-set wins over Botic van de Zandschulp and Denis Shapovalov, the Russian has now moved to the quarter-finals and will face 24-year-old American Taylor Fritz.

On the other hand, Fritz reached the last eight by registering victories over Sebastian Baez, Nick Kyrgios and Andrey Rublev. While the wins over Baez and Kyrgios were relatively straightforward, he was tested against Rublev. After losing the first set 7-6, Fritz fought back to get past Rublev in three sets.

Considering the level of opponents Fritz has beaten, he will mostly impose a tough challenge to Medvedev. Moreover, with the two having never competed on the ATP stage before, this clash promises to be an engaging one. Here is a look at how to watch the Cincinnati Open 2022 live in India, the US and the UK, and the Daniil Medvedev vs Taylor Fritz live streaming details.

What time will Medvedev's clash begin?

The Daniil Medvedev vs Taylor Fritz clash will begin no earlier than 10.30 p.m. IST on Centre Court.

How to watch Cincinnati Open live in India?

Fans interested in watching the Cincinnati Masters 2022 live in India can tune in to Network 18, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. The matches will be telecasted live on Sports 18 SD & HD. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live scores and updates of the match on the official social media handles of the ATP.

Medvedev vs Fritz live streaming details

The Daniil Medvedev vs Taylor Fritz live streaming will be available on the Voot app and website.

Where to watch Cincinnati Open live in UK?

While there will be no official telecast of the Cincinnati Open 2022 in the United Kingdom and Ireland, fans can watch the matches live using the live stream available on Amazon Prime Video.

Medvedev vs Fritz live streaming details in US

Fans in the United States wanting to watch the Cincinnati Masters 2022 live can tune in to Tennis Channel or Bally Sports RSN.

Where to watch Cincinnati Open elsewhere?