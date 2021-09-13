Daniil Medvedev's Coach Full Of Praise After US Open Glory; 'He Was Ready To Compete'

Daniil Medvedev overcame all the odds to defeat World No. 1, Novak Djokovic, in straight sets 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 in the final of the US Open 2021 at Arthur Ashe Stadium. The Russian led the Serbian legend by two sets and two breaks in the third set when he double-faulted on his first championship point at 5-2.

Djokovic managed to get a break in that game and took it to 5-4. However, in the next game, Medvedev held his serve and defeated the 20-time Grand Slam champion. Medvedev's coach Gilles Cervara spoke after the game and said, as quoted by the ATP Tour website:

"This moment was very tough... After the match, he just told me that he was cramping a bit with the pressure. When you lose the first break, you feel that something will be tougher at this moment, and you need to find the resources on the next service game to serve much better, that he didn't do at this moment. He found a big game from baseline to be able to beat Novak."

'Daniil didn't have this fire' - Cervara

Cervara then added that he felt Medvedev's defeat to Djokovic in the Australian Open final was because he didn't have the fire that he displayed in this game.

"After the final in Australia, we had the feeling that Daniil didn't have this fire that can help your game to be much stronger, especially against a player like Novak. This had to change for sure to play this final at another level. Our feeling yesterday and today was that he was ready to compete and be at a high level."

Medvedev just lost one set in the entire tournament and amazingly lost his serve just once, to one of the greatest returners in tennis history, Novak Djokovic, and won all 15 of his first-serve points in the first set. The Russian hit 16 aces with a 76% success on his second serve.

"To beat Novak, first of all, in a Grand Slam, it's a big thing. Then (to do it) in a final, it's another big thing. I guess and I wish that it will make him be at another level," added Cervara.

(Image: ATP Website)