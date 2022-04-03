Daniil Medvedev's French Open Participation In Jeopardy Days After Losing No 1 ATP Ranking

Daniil Medvedev's chance of reclaiming his top spot recently ended following his loss to Poland's Hubert Hurkacz at the Miami Open on Thursday. The result meant that Novak Djokovic will be back in the top spot having lost it to Medvedev following the Australian Open tennis tournament. The second Grand Slam of the season French Open is fast approaching however things aren't looking in good shape for World No 2 as he made a major announcement regarding his availability for the French Open.

French Open: Daniil Medvedev hernia issue

Taking to social media the 2021 US Open champion in his statement said, " Hi everyone. The last months I have been playing with a small hernia. Together with my team, I have decided to have a small procedure done to fix the problem. I will likely be out for the next 1 - 2 months and will work hard to be back on court soon. Thanks for all the support"

.Medvedev, also posted a photo of himself watching football while recovering.

Recovering….but still watching🤣. Can you guess who is playing? pic.twitter.com/2obgBfiNuq — Daniil Medvedev (@DaniilMedwed) April 2, 2022

Will Daniil Medvedev play in Wimbledon?

Besides French Open, Daniil Medvedev's participation in Wimbledon is also in jeopardy following the announcement by the UK government. Wimbledon organisers are having conversations with the British government about whether Russian tennis players such as No 1-ranked Daniil Medvedev should be allowed to compete at the tournament this year if they don't distance themselves from President Vladimir Putin because of his country's invasion of Ukraine.

British Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston said: "Absolutely nobody flying the flag for Russia should be allowed. Many of us would be willing and able to (allow them to) compete as non-aligned, non-flag-bearing entities. But I think it needs to go beyond that. We need some potential assurances that they are not supporters of Vladimir Putin and we are considering what requirements we may need to try and get some assurances along those lines." Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, which happened to be the day Medvedev was assured of moving atop the ATP rankings for the first time while competing at the Mexico Open. Wimbledon's deadline for player entries is May 16. The tournament is scheduled to begin main-draw play on June 27.