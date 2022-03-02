Daniil Medvedev's World No. 1 Ranking Under Threat As ITF Sanctions Russia, Belarus

The International Tennis Federation is the latest sporting organisation to have imposed sanctions on Russian and Belarus players following the Russia-Ukraine war. The athletes from Russia have been unable to compete in any international events due to a ban or suspension from various sporting bodies over the ongoing issue. The move by ITF could see new world no. 1 Daniil Medvedev lose his top spot in the ATP rankings.

ITF suspends Russia and Belarus

ITF in its joint statement with all the international governing bodies of the sport has said that a deep sense of distress, shock and sadness has been felt across the entire tennis community following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in the past week.

"Our thoughts are with the people of Ukraine, and we commend the many tennis players who have spoken out and taken action against this unacceptable act of aggression. We echo their calls for the violence to end and peace to return," it said.

Joint Statement by the International Governing Bodies of Tennis — ITF (@ITFTennis) March 1, 2022

The statement further said that the safety of the tennis community is the most immediate collective priority. The focus of the WTA and ATP in particular in recent days has been on contacting current and former players, and other members of the tennis community from Ukraine and neighbouring countries, to check on their safety and offer any assistance.

"The international governing bodies of tennis stand united in condemnation of Russia’s actions and, as a result, are in agreement with the following decisions and actions:

The WTA and ATP Boards have made the decision to suspend the WTA / ATP combined event, scheduled this October in Moscow.

The ITF Board has made the decision to suspend the Russian Tennis Federation and Belarus Tennis Federation membership and to withdraw their entries from all ITF international team competitions until further notice. This action follows the cancellation of all ITF tournaments in Russia and Belarus indefinitely.

At this time, players from Russia and Belarus will continue to be allowed to compete in international tennis events on Tour and at the Grand Slams. However, they will not compete under the name or flag of Russia or Belarus until further notice."

Will Daniil Medvedev lose his top spot?

After Novak Djokovic made an early exit from the Dubai Tennis Championship, Russia's Daniil Medvedev was crowned the world no. 1 in men's tennis. However, ITF's decision to not allow Russian players to compete under the name or flag of Russia and Belarus has put the new world no. 1 in a tough spot regarding his participation in future tennis tournaments. Medvedev now has a headache to choose whether or not to continue playing tournaments without representing his nation - Russia.

Following the semi-final loss to Rafael Nadal at Mexico Open, Daniil Medvedev pleaded for "peace." amid the Russia Ukraine war.

He said, "Do you all remember what I have said after the Australian Open final? This story was just about me, my childhood dreams. And today I want to speak on behalf of every kid in the world. They all have dreams, their life is just starting, so many nice experiences to come: first friends, first great emotions. Everything they feel and see is for the first time in their lives. That’s why I want to ask for peace in the world, for peace between countries."

If Daniil Medvedev does decide to skip the tournaments for not being allowed to play under Russian flag, Novak Djokovic then stands a chance to reclaim his top spot if he manages to play tennis events despite staying unvaccinated.