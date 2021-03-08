David Nalbandian Does A Tiger Woods, Suffers Massive Car Accident But Cheats Death

Former world number three and Wimbledon finalist David Nalbandian cheated death in a spectacular rally crash in his native Argentina. Nalbandian's crash is deemed to be similar to the Tiger Woods accident that took place about a month ago. Tiger Woods was found unconscious in his SUV after a rollover accident in a Los Angeles suburb.

Also Read Sacha Baron Cohen Jokes About Tiger Woods' Accident On Jimmy Kimmel Show, Fans Explode

David Nalbandian car crash

David Nalbandian walked away from a horrific rally crash despite his car rolling several times after he lost control of the vehicle on a bend. However, this was not the first time that Nalbandian was seen in a car crash as the former tennis star has suffered two accidents previously in April 2015 and November 2016. It is remarkable that Nalbandian chose to take part in the rally competition despite his previous crashes.

Imágenes de la doble fecha del Rally Córdoba 2020 🚘🇦🇷⚡️ pic.twitter.com/8zbpl8RVSd — David Nalbandian (@nalbandiandavid) December 13, 2020

Nalbandian, who retired from professional tennis in October 2013, spoke of his decision to test himself in rally. Nalbandian said, "Tennis was my job and racing is a hobby. It’s very different. I don’t have pressure here. I am learning and trying to do my best but not as a professional."

Also Read Allmendinger Wins At Las Vegas For Surging Kaulig Racing

Tiger Woods accident

Just as David Nalbandian suffered a horrific car crash and cheated death, so did Tiger Woods last month when he crashed into a sign. According to the affidavit, Woods' Genesis SUV hit a 'Welcome to Rolling Hills Estates' sign, crossed a divider and travelled more than 150 feet across the road and uprooted a tree before coming to a stop. As a result, Woods is believed to have sustained injuries and cuts to his face and multiple fractures to his right leg.

Also Read Affidavit Reveals Tiger Woods Was Found Unconscious By Local Resident After Crash

David Nalbandian net worth

According to several unconfirmed reports, David Nalbandian's net worth is estimated to be about $20 million at the age of 38 years. Nalbandian is believed to have won about $11,114,755 in career earnings while the rest of the income is believed to be as a result of sponsorships. Nalbandian's best performance at a Grand Slam has been reaching the Wimbledon final in 2002 when he lost to Lleyton Hewitt in straight sets.

David Nalbandian kicks linesman

David Nalbandian is known for famously landing a line judge in hospital in the final of the Aegon Championships at the Queen's Club in London in 2012. Nalbandian kicked an advertising board that struck the official on his shin. As a result, Nalbandian ended up forfeiting his prize money, and also lost 150 ATP rankings points.

Also Read Here's What Tiger Woods Reportedly Told Investigators After The Accident