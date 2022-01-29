Last Updated:

David Warner On Medvedev Outburst, Says 'Can Only Imagine What Would Happen If It Was Me'

Australian cricket star David Warner said he could only imagine what would have happened if he had done something similar to Medvedev outburst in Aus Open.

Daniil Medvedev

In a gruelling Australian Open semifinal battle, US Open champion Daniil Medvedev overcame a tough challenge from Stefanos Tsitsipas to move on to the final. The match had it all as the Russian was absolutely livid with the umpire for not awarding a code violation in the match to the Greek. But the Russian held his nerve to win  77-65, 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 and move to the final of the Australian Open.

Towards the end of the second set, Medvedev asked the umpire Jaume Campistol to issue a code violation to Tsitsipas for receiving instructions from his coach. He said, "His father can talk every point?! Are you stupid? His father can talk every point?! Oh my god! Oh my god, you are so bad, man! How can you be so bad in the semifinals of the Grand Slam?" Speaking about the incident, Australian cricket star David Warner said he could only imagine what would have happened if he had done something similar.

Medvedev vs Tsitsipas: Second seed holds his nerve to win

It was a riveting Australian Open semifinal match between Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas as both were putting in their best efforts to win. Medvedev managed to win the first set 77-65 despite going down 4-1 in the tiebreaker. However, Tsitsipas rallied back in the second set to win 4-6 and to level the match at a set apiece.

And after the incident, Medvedev held his nerve and did not lose focus. While both the players were going at it, Medvedev was just the better player on the day as he made the Greek tennis star run from one side to the other. With the scores at 4-4 in the third set, Medvedev made it 5-4 with Tsitsipas to serve. The Russian got the advantage when he had two break points for the set and did superbly well to win the set.

The final set was much more straightforward as Medvedev was relentless and gave Tsitsipas no chance as he won the final set 6-1. Medvedev is now one win away from becoming the first men's player to win a second Major title just after winning his first. He will come up against 20-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal in the final. The final will be played on Sunday, February 30 at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne.

