Denis Shapovalov Fumes At Rafael Nadal & Chair Umpire, Says 'You Guys Are All Corrupt'

Before the Australian Open even began it was embroiled in controversy with 20-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic being deported. Now, Canadian tennis star Denis Shapovalov got frustrated and called the umpire "corrupt" in his match against another 20-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal. The match ended with Nadal winning but not before Shapovalov made a huge comeback from two sets down, the scoreline at the end read 6-3, 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, 6-3 in favour of Nadal.

In the match, which was intense with emotions all over the place, the Canadian tennis star felt that Nadal should have gotten a time violation for taking time during his serve. But the umpire present at the Rod Laver Court, Carlos Bernardes, felt otherwise. Shapovalov shouted "You guys are all corrupt!" to the umpire. However, after that both the players worked it out as they talked and then shook hands.

At one point, Shapovalov was so frustrated that he even threw his racket. He slammed it on the ground in frustration and the racket was bent out of shape. It was truly a hard-fought battle out there between the two stars.

Nadal vs Shapovalov: Canadian so close to a stunning comeback

The Rafel Nadal and Denis Shapovalov quarter-final match was one for the ages. It had it all, some amazing shots, a stunning comeback and controversy. Shapovalov went down two sets early on as Nadal did really well to assert his dominance. The Spaniard led 6-3, 6-4 but Shapovalov was not done just yet. He took the game to Nadal and started smashing aces down the line. He took the third set after a series of games and an important break. In the fourth set, Shapovalov broke just when it was needed and it seemed that the momentum had completely shifted. But Nadal, with all his experience, did not panic and did sensationally well to hold on and turn the match around. He won the final set with ease and now will have a few days rest ahead of his semifinal clash.

Shapovalov hit 20 aces in the game and only five double faults. Nadal on the other hand could not get a grip on his serve as he hit eight aces and 11 double faults. Both the players only broke each other's serves a total of five times. They also won a maximum of three games in a row going to show just how close and intense the match was.

After the match, Nadal said, "I was completely destroyed. Very tough day, very warm. I didn't practice for it. I was a little bit lucky at the beginning of the fifth. At the beginning of the match, I was playing great but I know how difficult it is to play against a player like Denis."

