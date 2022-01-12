Deported Czech Player Demands Compensation From Tennis Australia Amid Djokovic Visa Row

On Monday, the Australian Federal Court ruled in favour of the Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic and allowed him to compete in the Australian Open. However, the Czech Republic tennis player Renata Voracova was not so fortunate as she was removed from the country a few days ago. Like Djokovic, she had received a medical exemption and unlike the Serbian, she even entered the country and played a warm-up tournament. But when Novak Djokovic was detained she also was called to the same hotel. Voracova recently said that while she is happy for Djokovic she is frustrated about her own situation and has asked for Tennis Australia to provide her with compensation.

"I feel good for him, that he won (in) the court. (But) I feel a little bit frustrated for me, that the lawyers and my advisers who were there with me didn’t apply for court too, but I also understand because Novak hired his lawyers so he had to also pay for this. I think this was the main issue why I couldn’t go (to) court and apply for the same," Voracova said on BBC Radio 5 Live.

Renata Voracova visa row: Compensation claim 'won’t be small' says Voracova

Voracova also said that the compensation she claims 'won't be small'. She explained that the costs alone for her tickets were a lot and then said that the rest would also be added and she also called out the Australian Open organisers Tennis Australia. She told The Denik, a Czech Republic newspaper, "The air ticket alone cost 60,000 Czech crowns (€2460, $2780) and my coach travelled with me. And then there is all that time, hotels, training for the grand slam, the potential prizemoney. I hope Tennis Australia will face up to it and that we won’t have to take legal steps. I’m not thinking about tennis. I’m still waking up from the shock, I haven’t processed it yet. I’m exhausted. They just came to my hotel. First, they told me when they came to my room that they (wanted) just some explanation about my exemption, that it would take around an hour."

