'Did I Tell You How To Act?': Kyrgios' Hilarious Altercation With Ben Stiller Goes Viral

Nick Kygrios can be heard asking Ben Siller if he told him how to act during his quarterfinal loss to Rafael Nadal at the BNP Paribas Open in a viral video.

Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Nick Kyrgios

Spanish tennis superstar Rafael Nadal reached the semifinals of the ongoing BNP Paribas Open by earning a straight sets victory over Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios on Friday. Alongside Nadal’s 7-6 (0), 5-7, 6-4 win, the match made headlines for obscenities, underhand serves, a point penalty, and smashed rackets.

One such instance was witnessed during the third set of the match when Kygrios was involved in a heated yet funny exchange of words with popular Hollywood actor Ben Stiller.

Watch Nick Kyrgios' interaction:

Tennis TV took to its official Twitter handle on Friday morning and shared the video clip of Kygrios asking Ben Stiller to stop speaking and questioning him on whether the latter received any acting tips from him.

Pointing to Stiller, Kyrgios said, “I don’t tell him how to act”. 

“Does @NickKyrgios tell @BenStiller how to act? Don’t think so,” Tennis TV captioned the tweet while sharing the video. Tennis fans on social media were quick to react to the hilarious altercation, as it had over 154.4K views within seven hours of its upload. 

How did the fans react to the viral video?

Fans mentioned that the video is actually funny as they have hardly ever seen a player going after a celebrity. At the same time, another fan contradicted with the thought and mentioned Kyrgios is a gifted player only if he could manage his anger issues and emotions. Another fan added that the Aussie started off well but got off track after opening the doors for the hecklers at the Indian Wells. 

'Just sit and enjoy the show': Nick Kyrgios' advice to spectators

Kyrgios spoke about the heckling spectators after the match and as per AP, he said, "When you’re a spectator and you’re watching professionals play tennis, you should just be quiet. Like, just sit and enjoy the show. I thought it was a pretty high-level match and I’m just asking for a little bit of respect."

On the other hand, the win was Nadal’s 19th victory in a row in 2022, which is the third-best start to a season since 1990. Revealing his thoughts on the milestone, "Happy about that third set because it wasn’t easy after the end of the second. It was terrible for me. But I hold it emotionally, and mentally, I think I was ready to keep fighting."

