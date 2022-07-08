'Hope To See You Healthy Soon': Nick Kyrgios' Message For Nadal After Wimbledon Withdrawal

Australia tennis star Nick Kyrgios sent his good wishes to Rafael Nadal and hoped that he recovers quickly from his injury after the Spaniard withdrew from Wimbledon due to injury. Nadal suffered a torn abdominal muscle injury during his five-set victory over Taylor Fritz in the quarterfinal. While the former World No 1 did complete the match but was unsure about taking part in the semi-final due to injury. The last time that Rafael Nadal gave a walkover to an opponent in his tennis career was during the 2016 French Open. The Australian Open champion had to withdraw before the third round because of an injured left wrist.

Wimbledon: Nick Kyrgios's message for Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal's withdrawal from Wimbledon due to injury made Nick Kyrgios the first unseeded men’s finalist since fellow Australian player Mark Philippoussis, who lost to Roger Federer in 2003. It was also the first time since 1931 that a man pulled out of the oldest Grand Slam tournament before a semifinal or final. Nick Kyrgios took to Instagram and shared a picture of him and Rafael Nadal. He captioned the image, " different players, different personalities. @rafaelnadal I hope your recovery goes well and we all hope to see you healthy soon".

Rafael Nadal injury

Ahead of the Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios semi-final match Wimbledon released a statement confirming Rafael Nadal's injury and stated that he will take no further part in the tournament. The statement read, "Two-time Wimbledon champion Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from The Championships with injury. The No.2 seed, on course for a calendar Grand Slam, was due to face Nick Kyrgios in a blockbuster men's semi-final on Friday, but has announced his withdrawal due to an abdominal tear."

Rafael Nadal himself was very sad at his withdrawal from Wimbledon after having a great start to the season where he was 19-0 in Grand Slam which included the Australian Open and the French Open titles. The 36-year-old in his statement said "I made my decision because I believe that I can't win two matches under these circumstances. I can't serve. It's not only that I can't serve at the right speed, but it's also that I can't do the normal movement to serve." The Spaniard concluded his comments by stating that if he tried to compete, he could make his injury worse.