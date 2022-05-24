Djokovic Backs ATP's Stripping Of Ranking Points From Wimbledon, Osaka May 'skip' Event

World No. 1 ranked Tennis player Novak Djokovic has revealed his thoughts on the Wimbledon Championships 2022 being stripped of the ranking points as a result of its ban on the Russian players. Speaking to the reporters on Monday night, after his first-round victory at the French Open, the Serb called the ban by the All England Club on players from Russia and Belarus over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine a ‘mistake’ and also criticized the organizers for their lack of communication. While Djokovic added he will still be defending his title at the Championships, which begins on June 27, former WTA world no. 1 Naomi Osaka hinted about skipping the tournament as there are no points on offer.

As per the Associated Press, speaking at the post-match presentation at the Roland Garros, 20-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic said, “They haven’t discussed it with anybody from ATP or any individual players — or, for that matter, Russian or Belarusian players — to just communicate and understand whether there is a common ground where both sides could be making a compromise and something could work out. So I think it was a wrong decision. I don’t support that at all”. ATP's decision means Djokovic will lose a maximum of 2000 ranking points.

'It’s a very unique and weird situation,' says Novak Djokovic

Calling the entire scenario ‘a lose-lose situation for everyone', the 35-year-old went on to reveal his side on losing the points. He revealed that he is glad that the players got together with the governing body of men’s tennis, ATP, and showed that Wimbledon’s decision would certainly have consequences. For me, or for the guys that did well last year, we are not only not going to have a chance to earn points, but we can’t defend them. And there are some guys, obviously, who are not going to have a chance to earn points, of course. It’s a very unique and weird situation, I must say,” Djokovic added.

Naomi Osaka leans on skipping Wimbledon Championships for now

Meanwhile, four-time Grand Slam singles champion Naomi Osaka said she is leaning towards skipping the tournament. “I just can’t go at it 100%. I didn’t even make my decision yet, but I’m leaning more towards not playing given the current circumstances, but that might change,” Osaka said. Having said that, Osaka already bowed out of the ongoing Grand Slam tournament at the Roland Garros by losing 5-7, 4-6, to 27th seed, Amanda Anisimova. Meanwhile, Djokovic earned a 6-3, 6-1, 6-0 win over Yoshihito Nishioka in the first round.

(Image: @wimbledon/Instagram/@Wimbledon/Twitter)