Djokovic Becomes 2nd Player After Federer To Reach 12 Quarter-finals At All 4 Grand Slams

Novak Djokovic kept on his hunt for the US Open 2021 title by securing a fourth-round victory against Jenson Brooksby in four sets. The Serbian, despite losing the first set 1-6, scripted a strong comeback to finish the match 1-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2. The World No. 1 will next take on No. 6 seed Matteo Berrettini at the quarterfinals. In the fourth round, the victory against Jenson Brooksby saw him reach a milestone of making it to 12 quarter-finals at all four Grand Slams, a feat that only Roger Federer has achieved amongst the male players in the Open Era. Djokovic has reached an incredible 51 quarter-final appearances at the Majors, second to only Federer, who has managed 58.

Djokovic has made 12 quarter-final appearances at the Australian Open, 15 at the Roland Garros, 12 at Wimbledon, and will now make it 12 at the US Open. On the other hand, Federer has made it to 15 quarter-final appearances at the Australian Open, 12 at Roland Garros, 18 at Wimbledon, and 13 at the US Open. Djokovic will be looking to better this record as he also attempts to move ahead of Rafael Nadal and Federer's 20 Grand Slam titles. All three are currently locked in at 20, and Djokovic has the unique opportunity of making it 21 as neither the Swiss nor the Spaniard are taking part at the US Open.

79 wins at US Open

The victory against Brooksby saw Djokovic join an elite club of players with the most number of wins in the US Open history. Djokovic, with 79 wins, is now tied with Andre Agassi and ten wins away from equalling Roger Federer's record. Jimmy Connors leads the list with 98 wins he achieved between 1970-1989 and 1991-1992.

Djokovic is three wins away from calendar slam

Victory over Jenson Brooksby saw Novak Djokovic extended his unbeaten Head2Head record against Americans at their home Slam to 11-0 and his winning streak against Americans overall to 21. Speaking about Novak Djokovic's calendar slam, the Serbian needs just nine more sets to complete the calendar-year Grand Slam.

(Image Credits: AP)