Djokovic Continues Dominance At Davis Cup, Backs WTA's Stance To Suspend China Tournament

While uncertainty persists regarding Novak Djokovic's Australian Open participation because of his unwillingness to reveal his vaccination status, the Serbian legend continues to deliver on court. The 34-year old performed double duty on Wednesday to help his national side reach the semi-finals of the Davis Cup.

Djokovic defeated Alexander Bublik 6-3, 6-4 in singles before quickly returning to the court to partner Nikola Cacic. The Serbian pair defeated the Kazakh pairing of Andrey Golubev and Aleksandr Nedovyesov 6-2, 2-6, 6-3, to help Serbia earn a 2-1 victory.

Novak Djokovic insists he is proud of Serbian team's fighting spirit

While speaking in his Davis Cup post-match interview, Novak Djokovic said, "I'm proudest of the fighting spirit. We had a little drop energetically in the second set, but we managed to bounce back. The start of the third set was crucial. The first couple of games to hold our nerves, try to switch the momentum to our side, and that's what we managed. I'm proud of Nikola, proud of this team and I think we deserve to be in the semi-finals."

Meanwhile, partner Nicola Cacic said, "This is our third match played together and every match is better. We are getting better on the court. We had a little bit of a problem in the second set actually, I got a little bit tight... But we managed to come back in the third set and I'm really happy." Serbia will now face Croatia in the semi-finals, with Germany set to face Sweden or Russia in the other semi-finals.

Djokovic backs WTA's bold decision to suspend tournaments in China

With Shuai Peng's mysterious disappearance taking the world by storm, world number one Novak Djokovic explained how he supported WTA's decision to suspend tournaments in China, stating that the health and well being of the Chinese star is of 'utmost importance to the world of tennis.'

While speaking to reporters before the Davis Cup match against Croatia, the 20-time Grand Slam winner stated, "It is the players' organisation and I fully support the WTA's stance. Regardless of the fact it's her, something like this could happen to anybody, both female or male players. We don't have enough information about her and her wellbeing. Her health is of the utmost importance to the tennis community. I think it's a very courageous stance. I support it because I think it's important we support each other."

Australian ministry maintains its vaccination stance

With Victorian Sports Minister Martin Pakula having maintained its stance of requiring all players wanting to compete in the Australian Open to be vaccinated, Novak Djokovic's participation in the Grand Slam remains uncertain.

According to Australia Broadcast Corporation, Pakula said, "And that's why we are asking those international tennis stars to follow the same requirements as Victorians are. "I want to make it clear that I really hope that Novak Djokovic gets vaccinated and plays in the Australian Open, but if he chooses not to that's a matter for him."