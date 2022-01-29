Djokovic In Trouble As Doubts Emerge Over ‘positive’ COVID Test Used To Enter Australia

The Tennis world was rocked by the news of Novak Djokovic's deportation from Australia due to vaccine issues, making him ineligible to compete at this year's Australian Open. Djokovic's deportation meant that the Serbian was unable to defend the crown due to which the wait continues for the 21st Grand Slam of his career. However, in the latest development regarding Novak Djokovic, doubts have emerged about the COVID positive test he submitted to enter Australia.

Novak Djokovic's COVID test report comes into the limelight

According to a report by BBC, the serial number on Djokovic's COVID test on December 16 appears out of sequence with a sample of tests from Serbia over this period. The report states that Novak Djokovic's lawyers submitted the document to federal court in Australia that included two COVID (PCR) test certificates, one with a positive result on December 16 and one with a negative result on December 22.

However, according to the report, the serial numbers from the two tests indicate that Novak Djokovic's positive test result may have occurred more than a week later than the stated date.

As per the report, Djokovic's test was conducted in Serbia, with the results provided by the Institute of Public Health of Serbia which has a unique serial number. However, a BBC study has reported that all serial numbers appeared to be in chronological order, apart from Djokovic's positive test from December 16.

According to the report, the serial number of Djokovic's positive test certificate from December 16 suggests that it took place between December 25 and December 28, given Djokovic's serial number falls in between the serial numbers of a test certificate acquired on Christmas Day and one from December 28.

Novak Djokovic to play in Dubai amid questions on COVID vaccine

A couple of days back the organisers of the Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Championships have named Novak Djokovic to the tournament list despite the unclarity of his vaccine status. After Novak Djokovic's Australian visa was cancelled by the immigration minister on health and good order grounds, the Serbian had left for his home country.

However, World No 1 is now set to play in the first tournament of the 2022 season. Novak Djokovic is a six-time finalist in Dubai and has won the tournament five times. His last title came back in 2020.