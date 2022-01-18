Djokovic Snubbed By Tennis Australia As Its Statement Downplays Visa Saga As 'distraction'

The organizing body of the ongoing year opening major- Australian Open 2022, Tennis Australia has issued a statement regarding Serbian Tennis superstar Novak Djokovic‘s visa controversy. World No. 1 ranked Djokovic landed in Belgrade, Serbia on Monday after occupying headlines around the globe for more than 10 days, owing to his visa cancellation controversy in Australia. Djokovic was deported from the country on Sunday, a day ahead of the Australian Open 2022 began as three Federal court judges ruled in the favor of Australia’s immigration minister who cancelled Djokovic’s visa as he is yet to be vaccinated against the Covid-19 virus.

Tennis Australia snubs Djokovic's visa controversy

Meanwhile, as per a report by Fox Sports, in their statement issued on Tuesday afternoon, Tennis Australia downplayed Djokovic’s saga in Australia as a distraction, although they didn’t mention his name. “As the Australian tennis family, we recognize that recent events have been a significant distraction for everyone, and we deeply regret the impact this had on all players,” the statement read. The tennis governing body of Australia also added that they will review all aspects of preparation and implementation to inform the plans and learn lessons from everything that has happened.

Speaking about the ongoing major, Tennis Australia added that the country has a strong and proud tennis tradition and the Australian Open has witnessed huge crowds cheering for some of the best tennis players in the opening days of the tournament. “We, like the players, and all tennis fans here and around the world, are keen for the focus to now be on the game we are all so passionate about. We are looking forward to a brilliant two weeks of tennis ahead,” Tennis Australia added.

Novak Djokovic faces threat of missing the French Open 2022

Meanwhile, as Djokovic arrived in Serbia on Monday, the 20-time Grand Slam champion received unfortunate news about his participation in the French Open 2022. Djokovic faces the threat of not playing the tournament, as France passed a new law on Sunday which excludes unvaccinated individuals from entering stadiums and other public places. A statement from the French Sports Ministry also stated that no exemptions will be made to the new vaccine pass law.

