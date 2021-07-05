Djokovic Thrashes Garin In Straight Sets, Rolls Into Quarter-finals Of Wimbledon 2021

Novak Djokovic has made it to his 12th quarter-final at the Wimbledon and his 50th Grand Slam quarter-final by defeating Cristian Garin. In a dominating display at the Centre Court in the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Djokovic ended the game with a clean sweep, not dropping serve and saving both of the two break points he faced, with the score-line 6-2, 6-4, 6-2.

This was not the most demanding of Manic Monday encounters for Djokovic. Garin, the No.17 seed, did stretch the champion in a second set that lasted nearly an hour, but the first and third were rattled off.

Djokovic overwhelmed 17th seed Garin with a dominant service performance throughout three sets on Centre Court. In the first set, he won 100 per cent (12/12) of points behind his first serve, and he only lost one point in four service games. As a result, he locked Garin out of the rallies and teed off on attackable returns to keep the pressure on Garin.

In the second set, the Chilean raised his level at the start, he earned his only breakpoints of the match, holding points to go up 2-0 but the Serbian held firm and fought his way back into the game as he charged through the second set.

Djokovic was back to his dominant self in the third set, winning 91% of his first-serve points. He broke serve twice to finish out the match and confirm his victory after an hour and 51 minutes.

‘He’s going to be tough to beat’, Federer says of Djokovic

Roger Federer had some kind words to say about the Serbian when asked about him in a press conference at Wimbledon 2021 “It's just very, very impressive to see what he's doing [again] this year. It's going to be another big one for him in the coming days,” Federer said of Djokovic. “He's able to have different ways to win matches. He's done incredibly well in Australia, now again also in Paris.”

“He looks like the big favourite here going into whatever round he goes into,” Federer said. “He deserves it. He's worked extremely hard. He's playing great at the same time, too. He's going to be tough to beat.”

Up next for world number one Djokovic

Djokovic will now face Hungary’s Marton Fucsovics, whose fairytale run carries on as he beat fifth seed Andrey Rublev 6-3, 4-6, 4-6, 6-0, 6-3, in the quarter-finals.

(Image Credits: @Wimbledon/Twitter)