Djokovic Told Australian Border Force He Didn't Understand Visa Cancellation Grounds

As the world awaits Novak Djokovic's press conference post his appeal win against deportation, here is a detailed look at the world number one's interaction with the Australian Border Force.

Below is the transcript of the whole interaction that was received by fedcourt.gov.au.

Novak Djokovic's interaction with Australia's Border Force

INTERVIEWER: Thank you. So when I ask you what were your reasons for travelling to Australia today?

DJOKOVIC: I'm a professional tennis player and the main reason for me coming to Australia is participating in the Australian Open in Melbourne, Victoria.

INTERVIEWER: Thank you. Now question regarding your vaccination, are you vaccinated?

DJOKOVIC: I am not vaccinated.

INTERVIEWER: for COVID-19? Not vaccinated?

DJOKOVIC: I am not vaccinated.

INTERVIEWER: Thank you. Have you ever had COVID?

DJOKOVIC: Yes.

INTERVIEWER: So when did you?

DJOKOVIC: I had COVID twice, I had COVID in June 2020 and I had COVID recently in – I was tested positive – PCR –16th of December 2021.

*

INTERVIEWER: The interview is being recommenced at 3.55 am. Now, Novak based on the information you have provided us [inaudible] that can be of assistance, I am just going to issue you a notice of intention to consider the cancellation of your visa. So I’m just going to read out all the information.

DJOKOVIC: I don’t understand, you’re cancelling my visa, or?

INTERVIEWER: This is a notice of intention to consider cancellation under s 116 of the Migration Act 1958. So once I serve this notice to you

DJOKOVIC: Okay.

INTERVIEWER: I will give you like, you know, 20 minutes -- or whatever if you need more time you can request that -- and you need to provide us reasons why we shouldn’t cancel the visa.

DJOKOVIC: I mean, I am really failing to understand what else do you want me to provide to you. I have provided all the documents that Tennis Australia and the Victorian government has asked me to do in the last three/four weeks, this is what we have been doing. My agent and I have been in constant communication through my agent with Tennis Australia and the Victorian state government, the medical panel.

INTERVIEWER: Yep.

DJOKOVIC: They -- whatever they asked us to do -- this is their set of rules that they have provided.

INTERVIEWER: Yep.

DJOKOVIC: so they have been allowed to have the medical exemption for the COVID vaccination. I applied, they approved, I just really don’t know what else do you want me to say. What – I just – I have nothing else – I arrived here because of these documents otherwise I wouldn’t have been allowed to come in. I just really don’t understand what is the reason you don’t allow me to enter your country – just I mean, I have been waiting four hours and I still fail to, to understand what’s the main reason – like – lack of what papers? Lack of what information do you need? Or?

Latest update regarding Novak Djokovic's visa situation

According to a report by AP, the latest update is that the Serbian legend's visa has been reinstated after it was cancelled last week by the Australian Border Force upon his arrival in the country, due to his vaccination status. However, Circuit Court judge Anthony Kelly has ordered the government to release Djokovic from his Melbourne hotel quarantine within 30 minutes of his decision, suggesting he could be permitted to play at the upcoming Australian Open.