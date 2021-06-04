Djokovic Vs Berankis Live: How To Watch French Open 2021? Djokovic Vs Berankis Prediction

World No.1 Novak Djokovic will go up against Lithuania’s Ričardas Berankis in a Round 3 match of the French Open 2021. The match is scheduled to begin early on Saturday, June 5, from either Court Phillippe-Chatrier or one of Court Suzanne Lenglen and Simonne-Mathieu. Here are the Djokovic vs Berankis live streaming details, how to watch French Open 2021 live in India, the Djokovic vs Berankis prediction and the head to head stats for the match.

French Open 2021: Novak Djokovic vs Ričardas Berankis match preview

Aiming to win his 19th Grand Slam title and become the first player of this generation to win a career double Grand Slam, Novak Djokovic will hope to oust Ričardas Berankis and go up to Round 4 on Saturday. Despite not being a natural clay-court player, the Novak Djokovic French Open record is an enviable one - second only to that of Rafael Nadal. Even including his worst years, in 2017 and 2018, Djokovic has not been ousted from the Slam before the quarter-finals since a Round 3 exit in 2009.

A runner-up at the French Open last year, Djokovic started his 2021 season with yet another title run at the Australian Open, taking his Grand Slam tally to 18. This was followed by a surprisingly early exit from the Monte Carlo Masters, just a semi-final run at the Serbia Open and a finals loss to Rafael Nadal in Rome. A title run in Belgrade will preface his Roland Garros campaign which has gotten off to a smooth start, with straight-set wins.

Meanwhile, World No. 93 Ričardas Berankis, will hope to pull off one of the biggest upsets at the French Open 2021 by going through to the fourth round of the event on June 5. The 30-year-old has had an average year, reaching at least the second round of all but one of his tournaments so far. Already having his best run at the French Open, Berankis has defeated local boy Ugo Humbert and Australian James Duckworth at the Slam until now.

French Open live broadcast India? Where to watch Djokovic vs Berankis live

The Djokovic vs Berankis match and French Open live broadcast in India will be available and telecast live on the Star Sports Select 1/2 channels in India. For fans wondering how to watch French Open 2021 live in India, some games of the Slam should be available on the Disney+Hotstar website and app with a subscription. French Open 2021 updates and live scores will be available on the social media handles and website of the tournament as well as on the ATP and WTA social media/websites.

Novak Djokovic vs Berankis h2h details

This will be just the fourth career singles meeting between Novak Djokovic and Ričardas Berankis. The last meeting between the pair actually came at the 2020 French Open, with Djokovic winning in straight sets. The two previous encounters between the two players - at the 2020 Cincinnati Masters and 2013 US Open - have also been won in straight sets by the Serb, putting the head to head between them at 3-0 in his favour.

Novak Djokovic vs Berankis prediction

With the massive head to head advantage, much higher ranking and good form this year, we predict a straight-set win for Novak Djokovic this game.

Image Credits: Novak Djokovic and ATP Tour Twitter