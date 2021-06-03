Djokovic Vs Cuevas Prediction, H2H stats And French Open 2021 Live Stream Details

Novak Djokovic will square off against Pablo Cuevas in the second round Men's Singles of the 2021 French Open on Thursday, June 3. The match at the Stade Roland Garros in Paris is scheduled to commence at 2:30 PM local time (6:00 PM IST). Here's a preview of the matchup between Djokovic and Cuevas, along with our prediction for the highly-anticipated contest.

Djokovic vs Cuevas: 2021 French Open Round Two game preview

World No.1 Novak Djokovic got off to an assured start against Tennys Sandgren on Tuesday, beating the out-of-sorts American in straight sets. The 18-time Grand Slam champion recorded a 6-2 6-4 6-2 victory over Sangren in less than two hours and set up a second round clash with experienced Uruguayan Pablo Cuevas. The Serbian star racked up 33 winners to Sandgren's 25 and coughed up six fewer errors as well.

Meanwhile, Pablo Cuevas defeated home favourite Lucas Pouille in his first-round match. The Uruguayan won 6-3 6-1 6-3 to advance to the second round at Roland Garros for the ninth time in his career. Cuevas, however, is yet to make it to the second week in Paris in 13 previous attempts.

Djokovic vs Cuevas prediction

Novak Djokovic is a strong favourite in his round 2 match against Pablo Cuevas but Cuevas is capable on clay and could give him a challenge. Cuevas has had a fair few great victories on clay in his prime and a couple of years ago, he’d probably have an outside chance. His decline has been quite rapid, though, and that level is probably unattainable to him at this point. Our prediction for the match is a win for Djokovic in the fourth set.

Djokovic vs Cuevas H2H record

Despite spending 15 years on the tour, these two players have never faced each other. Thursday's encounter at the French Open will be the first time these two ever compete against one another.

Where to watch French Open 2021? Djokovic vs Cuevas live stream details

The French Open live broadcast in India will be on Star Sports Select. The match between Djokovic and Cuevas will stream live on Disney+Hotstar. Live scores and updates can be accessed on the official ATP Twitter page.

In the UK, the match between Djokovic and Cuevas will be available live on Eurosport. In the USA, the match will be on Tennis TV and the live stream of the contest on ESPN+.

Image Credits - Novak Djokovic, Pablo Cuevas Instagram