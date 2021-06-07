Djokovic Vs Musetti Live: How To Watch French Open 2021? Djokovic Vs Musetti Prediction

World No.1 Novak Djokovic will go up against Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti in a Round 4 match of the French Open 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 4:45 PM IST (1:15 PM local time) on Monday, June 7, from Court Phillippe-Chatrier. Here are the Djokovic vs Musetti live streaming details, how to watch French Open 2021 live in India, the Djokovic vs Musetti prediction and the head to head stats for the match.

French Open 2021: Novak Djokovic vs Lorenzo Musetti match preview

Aiming to win his 19th Grand Slam title and become the first player of this generation to win a career double Grand Slam, Novak Djokovic will look to oust Lorenzo Musetti and go up to his 15th French Open quarter-final on Monday. Despite not being a natural clay-court player, the Novak Djokovic French Open record is an enviable one - second only to that of Rafael Nadal. Even in his worst years, in 2017 and 2018, Djokovic has not been ousted from the Slam before the quarter-finals since 2009.

A runner-up at the French Open last year, Djokovic started his 2021 season with yet another title run at the Australian Open, taking his Grand Slam tally to 18. This was followed by a surprisingly early exit from the Monte Carlo Masters, just a semi-final run at the Serbia Open and a finals loss to Rafael Nadal in Rome. A title run in Belgrade will preface his Roland Garros campaign which has gotten off to a smooth start, with three straight-set wins in a row until now.

Meanwhile, World No. 76 Lorenzo Musetti, will hope to pull off one of the biggest upsets at the French Open 2021 by going through to his first-ever Grand Slam quarter-final. The 19-year-old's best performances this year came at the Challenger events in Antalya and Biella where he made it to the finals. Musetti also had brilliant performances at the Mexico Open and Lyon Open where he reached the quarter-finals, losing out to Stefanos Tsitsiapas in both. He has defeated David Goffin, Yoshihito Nishioka and Marco Cecchinato so far.

French Open live broadcast India? Where to watch Djokovic vs Musetti live

The Djokovic vs Musetti match and French Open live broadcast in India will be available and telecast live on the Star Sports Select 1/2 channels in India. For fans wondering how to watch French Open 2021 live in India, some games of the Slam should be available on the Disney+Hotstar website and app with a subscription. French Open 2021 updates and live scores will be available on the social media handles and website of the tournament as well as on the ATP and WTA social media/websites.

Novak Djokovic vs Musetti h2h details

This will be just the first career singles meeting between Novak Djokovic and Lorenzo Musetti. This puts the Novak Djokovic vs Musetti head to head at 0-0 coming into this game.

Novak Djokovic vs Musetti prediction

With the massive head to head advantage, much higher ranking and good form this year, we predict a straight-set win for Novak Djokovic this game.

Image Credits: French Open Twitter