Djokovic Vs Shelton Live Streaming: How To Watch US Open Semifinals In India, US & UK?

In the US Open semifinals set for Saturday, three-time champion and second-seeded Novak Djokovic will face off against the local favorite, Ben Shelton. Djokovic earned his spot in the semifinals with a convincing straight-sets victory over the top-ranked American, Taylor Fritz. Despite being 36 years old and making his return to New York for the first time since 2021, the Serbian has appeared largely untroubled throughout the competition. On the flip side, Ben Shelton secured his berth in his maiden Major semifinal by defeating last year's semifinalist and compatriot, Frances Tiafoe, in four sets.

3 things you need to know

Novak Djokovic is eyeing his 4th US Open title this year

Djokovic has already played three Grand Slam finals this season

He lost the Wimbledon to give up his quest for a career grand slam

Also Read: Rohan Bopanna: 43-year-old Indian Tennis Legend Defies Age With Remarkable Run In US Open

Where will the US Open 2023 Novak Djokovic's men's singles semi-final be held?

The US Open 2023 men’s singles semi-final between Novak Djokovic and Ben Shelton is slated to be held at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York.

When will the US Open 2023 Novak Djokovic's men's singles semi-final be held?

The US Open 2023 men’s singles semi-final between Novak Djokovic and Ben Shelton is scheduled to be held on Saturday, September 9.

What time will the US Open 2023 Novak Djokovic's men's singles semi-final start?

The US Open 2023 men’s singles semi-final between Novak Djokovic and Ben Shelton is slated to begin at 12:30 AM IST.

How to watch the live broadcast of the US Open 2023 in India?

Viewers in India can enjoy the live broadcast of the US Open 2023 matches on the Sony Sports Network.

Also Read: Aryna Sabalenka Edges Madison Keys In US Open Semifinals, Will Play Coco Gauff On Saturday

How to watch the live streaming of the US Open 2023 in India?

The US Open 2023 matches will be available for live streaming on the Sony LIV app and website in India.

How to watch the US Open 2023 in the UK?

Tennis enthusiasts in the United Kingdom can exclusively watch the US Open 2023 through Sky Sports. The live streaming will be available on the Sky GO app. (The match will begin at 08:00 PM UK time)

How to watch the US Open 2023 in the USA?

Tennis enthusiasts in the United States can watch the US Open 2023 through various channels of ESPN. The live streaming will be available on Hulu and Fubo. (The match will begin at 03:00 PM UK time)

Image: AP