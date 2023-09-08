Djokovic Vs Shelton Live Streaming: How To Watch US Open Semifinals In India, US & UK?

Quick links:
Djokovic celebrates after a winning a match at US Open (Image: AP)
In the US Open semifinals set for Saturday, three-time champion and second-seeded Novak Djokovic will face off against the local favorite, Ben Shelton. Djokovic earned his spot in the semifinals with a convincing straight-sets victory over the top-ranked American, Taylor Fritz. Despite being 36 years old and making his return to New York for the first time since 2021, the Serbian has appeared largely untroubled throughout the competition. On the flip side, Ben Shelton secured his berth in his maiden Major semifinal by defeating last year's semifinalist and compatriot, Frances Tiafoe, in four sets.
The US Open 2023 men’s singles semi-final between Novak Djokovic and Ben Shelton is slated to be held at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York.
The US Open 2023 men’s singles semi-final between Novak Djokovic and Ben Shelton is scheduled to be held on Saturday, September 9.
The US Open 2023 men’s singles semi-final between Novak Djokovic and Ben Shelton is slated to begin at 12:30 AM IST.
Viewers in India can enjoy the live broadcast of the US Open 2023 matches on the Sony Sports Network.
The US Open 2023 matches will be available for live streaming on the Sony LIV app and website in India.
Tennis enthusiasts in the United Kingdom can exclusively watch the US Open 2023 through Sky Sports. The live streaming will be available on the Sky GO app. (The match will begin at 08:00 PM UK time)
Tennis enthusiasts in the United States can watch the US Open 2023 through various channels of ESPN. The live streaming will be available on Hulu and Fubo. (The match will begin at 03:00 PM UK time)
