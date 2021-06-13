Djokovic Vs Tsitsipas Live: How To Watch French Open 2021 Final Live? Prediction, Stats

World No.1 Novak Djokovic will go up against World No.5 Stefanos Tsitsipas in the French Open 2021 Men’s singles final. The match is scheduled to begin at 6:30 PM IST (3:00 PM local time) on Sunday, June 13, from Court Phillippe-Chatrier. Here are the Djokovic vs Tsitsipas live streaming details, how to watch French Open 2021 final live in India, the Djokovic vs Tsitsipas prediction and the head to head stats for the match.

French Open 2021 final: Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas

First time Grand Slam finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas will hope to defy just about every statistic as he goes up against 28-time Grand Slam finalist and 18-time champion, Novak Djokovic. Set to be one of the most momentous sporting events of this year, the French Open 2021 final will be just the 4th one since 2005 to be won by someone other than Rafael Nadal. The historicity of the Djokovic vs Tsitsipas french open final will be made greater by the fact that either result will lead to the creation of a plethora of records.

Understandably emotional after his gritty semi-final win over Alexander Zverev, it would probably be for the best if Tsitsipas did not watch the semi-final that led to Djokovic earning his finals spot. For so great was the level of play that even the Government of France, grappling with a COVID-19 outbreak, relaxed their curfew rules for the fans at Court Philippe-Chatrier. This is not to take anything away from the Greek, who has had a career-defining year and is the current leader in the Race to Turin. Tsitsipas has won two titles in 2021, both on clay, and has reached the finals of two more events so far.

However, having passed his actual trial by fire in his victory over the indomitable Rafael Nadal, it would be anticlimactic if Djokovic went down to Tsitsipas in the final. More than just a title, the French Open trophy will make Djokovic the ONLY man in the Open Era of tennis to have won at least two titles at each of the four Slams - a double career slam - a fact that should earn him brownie points for consistency when the GOAT conversation takes place many years from now. A champion of long games, the only thing that could impede the Serb will be the fact that he has had much less time to recover from his semi than the Greek.

How to watch French Open 2021 final live in India? Djokovic vs Tsitsipas channel on tv

The Djokovic vs Tsitsipas channel on tv for Indian audiences will be either Star Sports Select 1 or 2. For fans wondering how to watch the French Open 2021 live in India, the Djokovic vs Tsitsipas live stream will be available on the Disney+Hotstar website and app with a subscription. French Open 2021 updates and live scores will be available on the social media handles and website of the tournament as well as on the ATP and WTA social media/websites.

Novak Djokovic vs Tsitsipas h2h record

This will be the eighth career singles meeting between Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas. The current Djokovic vs Tsitsipas h2h record stands at 5-2 in favour of the Serb, who has also won his last four meetings against Tsitsipas. Adding to the burgeoning list of things that are in his favour, Djokovic also has a definitive 3-0 lead over Tsitsipas on clay. However, as the semi-final match between Rafael Nadal and Djokovic proved, numbers only go so far in a game that depends on many more factors.

Interestingly, this will not be Tsitsipas and Djokovic’s first meeting at the Roland Garros. The pair locked horns in last year’s semi-final, which, at almost four hours, was credited with being one of the reasons the World No.1 failed so miserably against Nadal in the final. Going so firmly in the Serbian’s favour early on, the match became an unexpected marathon as Tsitsipas clung on to eke out a deciding set. A hard fight saw Djokovic win 6-3, 6-2, 5-7, 4-6, 6-1.

Novak Djokovic vs Tsitsipas prediction

With so much on the line and weeks, if not years, of hard work leading to this moment, the heat will be turned up for both players. Pressure mounts on Djokovic to equal Federer and Nadal’s 20-Slam haul and if he plays his cards right, he could catch up by the end of this year itself. Under less public pressure but still green in terms of experience at this level, a lot of Tsitsipas’ challenges will also be mental. All in all, we predict that Novak Djokovic will come out of this final a 19-time Grand Slam champion.

